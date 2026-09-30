Greystone Provides $18.7 Million In Fannie Mae DUS® Financing For Multifamily Property In West Point, Utah

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided an $18,652,000 Fannie Mae DUSloan to refinance, an 86-unit multifamily community in West Point, Utah. The financing was originated by Lorie Hanson, Managing Director at Greystone.

Completed in 2025, Bluffview Townhomes in Davis County is a 19-building townhome community with three-bedroom, 2.5-bath units. The residences feature quartz countertops, stainless steel kitchen sinks, in-unit washers and dryers, and a full appliance package. Set across approximately eight acres, community residents enjoy access to a playground and pavilion with tables. The non-recourse, fixed-rate financing carries a 10-year term and 30-year amortization.

“At Greystone, our number one priority is serving our clients well, which means we are committed to securing the right financing in any market cycle,” said Ms. Hanson.“Greystone has deep experience and knowledge in the multifamily space, and our extensive lending platform can meet client needs across the capital stack.”

“We are pleased to complete this financing with Greystone as we move Bluffview Townhomes into its next phase following the completion and stabilization of the community,” said T.J. Wall, Sponsor of Bluffview Townhomes.“This financing provides a strong long-term foundation for the property.”

“Lorie and the Greystone team brought extensive multifamily expertise to the transaction, and we appreciate their guidance and commitment throughout the financing process,” said Mark Thayne, Sponsor of Bluffview Townhomes.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Fran Del Valle

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