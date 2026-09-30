Vizmark Inc. Appoints Chris L. Marsh To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Veteran CEO, technology executive and investor joins the company behind VM-1, the first FDA-cleared non-metallic breast biopsy marker.

- Kim Nelson VizMark CEOMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VizMark Inc., a Minnesota-based medical technology company, today announced the appointment of Chris L. Marsh to its Board of Directors. Marsh is CEO and co-founder of Facteus, Executive Chairman of Pacific Diabetic Technologies and Chairman of the Board of Point B. He joins VizMark as the company scales commercial distribution of VM-1, which received FDA 510(k) clearance in December 2025.Marsh brings more than 30 years of experience as a chief executive, investor and board member across technology, data and artificial intelligence, fintech, life sciences, medical technology and logistics. He has executed the grow-to-liquidity model 14 times across several industries and has participated in more than 45 buy-side and sell-side transactions.As CEO and co-founder of Facteus, Marsh has helped build one of the largest alternative-data and consumer transaction intelligence platforms in the United States. Facteus provides institutional investors, corporations and other organizations with insights derived from billions of consumer transactions and more than $4 trillion in annual consumer spending. Under Marsh's leadership, the company has expanded from its roots in financial markets into corporate and advertising intelligence while building an AI-driven intelligence platform designed to transform proprietary transaction data into actionable business insights.Marsh also serves as Executive Chairman of Pacific Diabetic Technologies, a medical technology company developing an integrated insulin delivery and continuous glucose sensing platform. PDT's patented technology is designed to combine glucose sensing and insulin delivery through a single cannula, with the goal of reducing the complexity and burden of diabetes management. Marsh has played an active role in the company's strategy, financing, commercialization planning and strategic partnerships as it advances its technology toward broader clinical and commercial development.Earlier in his career, Marsh served as president and CEO of Unicru, where he grew the talent-management software company from approximately 40 to 350 employees and led its 2006 sale to Kronos for $170 million. He was an investor and chairman at Auctionpay through its acquisition by Global Payments, CFO and COO of Card Capture Services through its sale to E*TRADE, and president and CEO of Superior Transportation Logistics through its sale to The Greenbrier Companies.His healthcare experience also includes serving as on the board of CloudMed Solutions through its 2018 sale to Revint.“Chris has done what we are setting out to do, repeatedly and across very different markets: take a differentiated technology and build the team, the capital structure and the commercial engine around it,” said Kim Nelson, chief executive officer of VizMark Inc.“His operating discipline and transaction experience are exactly what our board needs as VM-1 moves from clearance to broad clinical adoption.”“Breast imaging has advanced enormously, but the marker left behind at biopsy has not kept pace,” said Marsh.“VizMark has built a real solution to a real clinical problem, with the regulatory clearance and intellectual property to defend it. That is the profile I look for.”Marsh holds a B.S. in business administration from Oregon State University and completed executive education at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business.Media Contact:Bharath Basavegowda | Business Analyst |... | 952.600.1561

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VizMark Inc. Appoints Chris L. Marsh to Board of Directors News Provided By VizMark inc. September 30, 2026, 18:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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