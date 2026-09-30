StitchLeash, Winner of HABRI's Inaugural Bond Breakthrough Award, Arrives on Chewy for National Walk Your Dog Week

The leash carries the little things, making it easier for dog parents to say yes to more walks and moments together.

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- StitchLeash, winner of the inaugural Human-Animal Bond Breakthrough Award, is now available on Chewy as National Walk Your Dog Week begins. Its leashes carry the bags and other essentials people usually juggle, making it easier to get out the door and be present with the dog at the other end.The idea began on a family walk. Jenni Morse had the leash in one hand and bags, keys and treats in the other when her six-year-old son Cooper asked,“Why not put it on the leash, Mommy?” Jenni and her sons built that answer into StitchLeash.Think charm bracelet meets Swiss Army knife for dog walks: its Stitch & GoTM system lets owners clip on the included waste bag dispenser and used-bag holder, along with their own everyday essentials. One Leash. Zero Juggle. More room for the walk together.At Global Pet Expo 2026 in Orlando, the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) selected StitchLeash for its first Human-Animal Bond Breakthrough Award. The award recognizes products that support the connection between people and pets. HABRI is a nonprofit research and education organization that funds and shares science on that bond and advances its role in the well-being of people, pets and communities.“Cooper saw what I was too busy juggling to see,” said Jenni Morse, founder and CEO of StitchLeash.“We made the leash carry the little things so we could be fully there for the walk together. When it's easier to get out the door, you say yes to more of those moments with your dog. Having HABRI recognize that bond means so much to our family, and being on Chewy lets more dog families make the walk their own.”Chewy carries the CoopsTM retractable leash in S/M and L/XL sizes in black and white, and the BryceTM six-foot reflective nylon leash in five colors. Both include the Stitch & GoTM system and its clip-on starter accessories.StitchLeash is also available on Amazon and at StitchLeash. The brand was named 2025 Leash Innovation of the Year by the Pet Innovation Awards.About StitchLeashStitchLeash is a San Clemente, California-based, WBENC-certified woman-owned and AAPI-owned brand of Made Simpli, LLC. Founded by Jenni Morse with her sons, StitchLeash makes innovative dog leashes designed to carry walk essentials and make everyday life with a dog easier to say yes to. Its belief is simple: life is better lived together. The company gives 10% of profits to animal welfare and entrepreneurship.Chewy:StitchLeash:Press assets:

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StitchLeash, Winner of HABRI's Inaugural Bond Breakthrough Award, Arrives on Chewy for 'National Walk Your Dog Week' News Provided By Pulse Media PR September 30, 2026, 18:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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