Healing Revitalized Brings Trauma-Informed Addiction Treatment To Chicagoland

New intensive outpatient program in Lake Zurich takes a root-focused approach to alcohol and substance use treatment, with additional locations planned

LAKE ZURICH, IL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Healing Revitalized, a trauma-informed intensive outpatient program serving adults struggling with alcohol and substance use, is now providing care in Lake Zurich, Illinois, offering a treatment model designed to address not only substance use itself, but also the trauma, emotional pain, chronic stress, and life experiences that can contribute to addictive patterns.As communities continue to confront the complex realities of substance use and addiction, Healing Revitalized was developed around a fundamental principle: meaningful recovery often requires looking beyond the behavior to understand what may be driving it.“Substance use does not always exist in isolation,” said Yankie Greenberger, LCSW- Executive Director of Healing Revitalized.“For many people, alcohol or substances have become a way of coping with trauma, emotional pain, stress, or experiences they have not had the tools or support to process. If we only address the substance use without understanding what the pain underneath, we are missing an important part of the recovery process.”A Root-Focused Approach to RecoveryHealing Revitalized provides structured intensive outpatient treatment while allowing clients to continue living at home and remain connected to their work, families, and communities.Each treatment plan is individualized and may incorporate evidence-based and experiential approaches including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), somatic therapy, Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), yoga, and breathwork.The goal is to help individuals develop healthier coping strategies, strengthen emotional resilience, understand the experiences contributing to substance use, and build a stronger foundation for long-term recovery.“Recovery is about much more than stopping a behavior,” said Don Mitckess LCPC, CRADC Clinical Director.“We want people to understand themselves differently, reconnect with their strengths, and develop tools that can support them well beyond their time in treatment.”Treatment Designed Around Real LifeIntensive outpatient care can provide an important option for individuals who need more structure and clinical support than traditional outpatient therapy but do not require, or are transitioning from, a residential level of care.As a Primary Substance Use Disorder program, Healing Revitalized serves adults 18 and older, including individuals seeking support for alcohol or substance use, those experiencing trauma or emotional pain connected to unhealthy coping patterns, and individuals transitioning from residential or inpatient treatment who need continued therapeutic support.The program also works with therapists, physicians, healthcare providers, and other professionals seeking trauma-informed outpatient treatment resources for their clients.Healing Revitalized is committed to providing the high standard of care often associated with private-pay treatment while remaining accessible to individuals using Medicaid and other insurance plans. Healing Revitalized currently serves clients at its Lake Zurich location at 365 Surryse Road, Suite 120, Lake Zurich, Illinois, with additional locations planned for Bloomingdale, Hoffman Estates, and Orland Park as the organization expands access to high-quality, trauma-informed care throughout the Chicagoland area.About Healing RevitalizedHealing Revitalized is a trauma-informed intensive outpatient program, of Revive Treatment Centers, providing care for adults seeking support with alcohol use, substance use, trauma-related challenges, and the deeper experiences that can contribute to addiction.Through personalized treatment plans, evidence-based therapies, experiential approaches, and a supportive clinical community, Healing Revitalized helps individuals address underlying patterns, develop healthier ways to cope, and move toward meaningful and sustainable recovery.Healing Revitalized currently serves clients in Lake Zurich, Illinois, with additional Chicagoland locations coming soon.

Robyn Ackerman

Pop Digital Marketing

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Healing Revitalized Brings Trauma-Informed Addiction Treatment to Chicagoland News Provided By Pop Digital Marketing September 30, 2026, 18:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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