Threeskins Introduces Climate-Focused Barrier Skincare For India And UAE

SB, Founder of The ThreeSkins Co., building a science-led approach to skin barrier care.

ThreeSkins Founding Member Invitation for the brand's first limited allocation.

ThreeSkins gold wordmark and signature emblem on a refined brown background.

ThreeSkins introduces fragrance-free, ceramide-dominant barrier skincare built around a 3:1:1 lipid architecture for climate-stressed skin in India and the UAE.

- SB - Founder, ThreeSkinsGURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The ThreeSkins Co., a skincare company focused on physiological barrier architecture and climate-responsive formulation, has introduced its first formulation profiles for customers in India and the UAE.ThreeSkins approaches moisturization from the structure of the skin barrier rather than from the conventional idea of simply adding more ingredients to a cosmetic formula. Its formulation system is built around a ceramide-dominant 3:1:1 lipid architecture comprising three parts ceramides, one part cholesterol and one part free fatty acids.The company has developed two initial barrier profiles: Barrière Profonde, a richer formulation designed for dry, sensitive and visibly stressed skin, and Barrière Légère, a lighter formulation designed for oily and combination skin.A Formulation-First ApproachThe central philosophy behind ThreeSkins is that formulation architecture matters as much as ingredient selection.The company's formulations are designed around the lipid organisation of the stratum corneum, with emphasis on ceramides, cholesterol and free fatty acids. ThreeSkins also discloses formulation architecture, active lipid density, target pH and full ingredient information so customers can examine what is actually being formulated rather than relying solely on marketing descriptions.Barrière Profonde contains a stated 6.0% total barrier lipid density and is formulated at a target pH of 5.0. Barrière Légère contains 4.0% total barrier lipid density and has a target pH of 5.2.Both formulations are made without added fragrance.Formulated Around Real Climate ConditionsThreeSkins was conceived around a practical observation: skin does not experience a controlled laboratory environment in everyday life.Consumers in India and the UAE can encounter combinations of heat, aridity, air conditioning, urban particulate exposure, humidity and mineral-heavy water. ThreeSkins therefore places environmental conditions alongside skin type when considering formulation design.The company describes its development work as a combination of biomimetic formulation, lipid architecture and climate-stress considerations, with development activities spanning Gurgaon and Dubai.Rather than positioning a moisturizer as a medical treatment, ThreeSkins focuses on supporting the skin barrier through cosmetic formulation architecture.Two Barrier ProfilesBarrière Profonde is the company's richer profile for dry, sensitive and visibly stressed skin. It uses a ceramide-dominant 3:1:1 lipid architecture with 6.0% total barrier lipids and a target pH of 5.0.Barrière Légère is designed for oily and combination skin. It follows the same core 3:1:1 formulation discipline while using a lower total barrier lipid density of 4.0% and a target pH of 5.2.The distinction is deliberate. ThreeSkins does not treat every skin profile as requiring the same texture or lipid density.Transparency Over Ingredient TheatreThreeSkins publishes its formulation information as part of its product philosophy.The company's current disclosures include the individual ceramide components used in its formulations, cholesterol, free fatty acids and supporting ingredients. The company also publishes its target pH, total barrier lipid density and fragrance status.This approach is intended to make formulation architecture easier to understand and evaluate."We started ThreeSkins with a simple question: what changes when skincare is designed around the barrier itself rather than around a list of fashionable ingredients?" said SB, Founder of The ThreeSkins Co. "Our objective is to make the formulation understandable, inspectable and relevant to the environmental conditions in which people actually live."Testing and ValidationThreeSkins distinguishes between completed formulation development and ongoing validation work.The company's formulation architecture has been specified around its 3:1:1 lipid system. Thermal stability testing is currently in progress, while the company states that Human Repeat Insult Patch Testing is also in progress. Bio-instrumental trans-epidermal water loss validation is scheduled.ThreeSkins says it will distinguish completed testing from work that remains in progress rather than presenting planned or ongoing validation as completed clinical evidence.Founding Allocation in India and UAEThe company is introducing its first production allocation through a limited Founding Allocation program.The initial allocation is restricted to 1,000 serialized units across India and the UAE. Each registered unit is individually serialized, with payment requested only after applicable final quality-control approval.The current Founding Allocation price is ₹4,999 in India and AED 270 in the UAE, with courier dispatch charges included according to the company's current allocation information.ThreeSkins is positioning the Founding Allocation as an early access program for customers interested in the company's formulation approach and development journey.About The ThreeSkins Co.The ThreeSkins Co. is a skincare company focused on cellular barrier architecture, physiological lipid formulation and climate-responsive skincare.The company develops formulations around a ceramide-dominant 3:1:1 lipid architecture and separates its products into skin-profile-specific formulation systems. Its current development focus includes biomimetic formulation, climate-stress considerations, formulation transparency and validation.ThreeSkins operates across its Gurgaon and Dubai development context and is initially serving customers in India and the UAE.For more information, visit

Renu Swami

The ThreeSkins Co

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ThreeSkins Introduces Climate-Focused Barrier Skincare for India and UAE News Provided By The ThreeSkins Co September 30, 2026, 18:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Retail, Social Media



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