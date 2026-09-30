Bice Restaurant Group Celebrates 100 Years At The Table And Four Generations Of Italian Hospitality

BiCE Restaurant Group

Ruggeri Family

BiCE Palm Beach

Founded in Milan in 1926, the family restaurant brand celebrates its centennial in Palm Beach and Naples with daily $100 gift certificates

- Raffaele Ruggeri, CEO of BiCE Restaurant GroupPALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- One hundred years, four generations and countless meals after Beatrice“Bice” Ruggeri opened her neighborhood trattoria in Milan, Italy, BiCE Restaurant Group is marking the iconic brand's centennial with 100 days of celebrations and surprises for guests.Beginning October 1 and continuing through January 8, BiCE Palm Beach and BiCE Naples will celebrate the milestone with“100 Days of Grazie,” a salute to the dishes, traditions and hospitality that have defined the Ruggeri family business since 1926..Each day throughout the celebration, one guest will be randomly selected from that day's OpenTable reservations to receive a $100 BiCE gift card, resulting in 100 days of special surprises for BiCE guests. All reservations are placed into OpenTable and are eligible for the random daily drawing..The restaurant will mark its 100th year with a very special addition created especially for the anniversary. Raffaele Ruggeri, a third-generation member of the Ruggeri family and head of the restaurant group, has developed BiCE's first private-label pasta sauce, made with hand-selected ingredients sourced from Italy..Patrons of BiCE (from any of its locations) are encouraged to share their stories about a special moment or experience they had at the restaurant. Guests can email their stories to... which may be shared on BiCE's website or social channels.“For our family, this anniversary is about much more than looking back at 100 years,” said Raffaele Ruggeri, CEO of BiCE Restaurant Group.“It is about saying thank you to the generations of employees who have welcomed our guests like family, and to the guests who have chosen BiCE for their dinners, celebrations and special occasions here in Palm Beach and around the world. We want to spend these 100 days celebrating them.”What began in Milan in 1926 with a 25-year-old Beatrice“Bice” Ruggeri and her passion for bringing people together around the table has grown into an international restaurant brand spanning four generations.“I started the most rewarding and best era of my restaurant career in Palm Beach,” said Ruggeri.“Just as my grandmother Bice brought her nine younger siblings from Tuscany to Milan and helped establish opportunities for them in restaurants of their own, I want to create those same opportunities for the next generation of the Ruggeri family. It is incredibly meaningful to celebrate 100 years of BiCE while looking ahead to the next 100.”About BiCE Restaurant GroupFounded in Milan in 1926 by Beatrice“Bice” Ruggeri, BiCE Restaurant Group is a fourth-generation family-owned hospitality company rooted in Italian culinary traditions and a century of hospitality. The family also operates BiCE Ristorantes in Naples and Orlando, as well as franchise operations throughout the world. The Ruggeri family also operates Café Med in West Palm Beach FL and Eugene OR, and Salute in Palm Beach. For four generations, the Ruggeri family has built upon Bice's original vision of bringing people together through exceptional food, warm hospitality and memorable experiences.For more information visit Bice Palm Beach and follow at Facebook: @BicePalmBeach and Instagram @BicePalm.# # #

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BiCE Restaurant Group Celebrates 100 Years at the Table and Four Generations of Italian Hospitality News Provided By The Buzz Agency September 30, 2026, 18:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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