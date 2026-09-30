United Theological Seminary Of The Twin Cities Celebrates Largest Class And Highest Enrollment In Its 65-Year History

United Celebrates Largest New Class and Highest Enrollment in History

Enrollment Has More Than Tripled in Ten Years

- Rev. Molly T. Marshall, PhD

SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For the second consecutive year, United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities (United) is thrilled to welcome its largest-ever incoming class of degree-seeking students. With 85 new degree-seeking students, the seminary is celebrating a total fall term enrollment of 288 degree-seeking students and 7 certificate students, representing the largest total enrollment in United's history.

The seminary's 65th academic year features:

. 25% year-over-year enrollment growth and a staggering 239% increase over fall 2016;

. 163 Master of Divinity (MDiv) students, an increase of 42% year-over-year;

. 63 Master of Arts (MA), Master of Arts in Leadership (MAL), and Master of Arts in Ministry (MAM) students;

. 62 Doctor of Ministry (DMin) students.

Public theology, social transformation, interreligious engagement, and theology and the arts comprise the four foundational pillars of United's curricula. They are unique among seminaries and divinity schools rooted in Christian traditions, cultivating an educational environment that practices ecumenism, religious pluralism, and social justice.

The MDiv in Interreligious Chaplaincy is United's largest degree program, with 73 students enrolled for the fall term. The concentration's interfaith emphasis sets the school apart among its peers, drawing students from diverse backgrounds and faiths. Reflecting the program's flagship status, the seminary marked a new milestone on July 1 when it welcomed Dr. Ginger Morgan as associate professor for Pastoral and Spiritual Care and program director for Interreligious Chaplaincy.

United's considerable ten-year growth can be credited to its leading-edge academic offerings, widely accessible distance education, and accomplished faculty. The seminary is a bold witness for the common good, preparing innovative leaders for myriad vocational and professional outcomes. From rural congregations to the city hospital's ICU, United students and alums equip their communities for justice and peace.

Mason Mennenga ('22), director of Admissions, leads a passionate and creative staff, all of whom are current students or alums. He reflects,“United's growth in enrollment over the last number of years and our record for this year is truly a remarkable achievement in theological education. We're showing what's possible for progressive theological institutions!” Dr. Hillary Vamstad, director of Student Services, adds,“We've created an environment where students feel more than just a number, and I think students see that through the admissions and onboarding process. Feeling seen, heard, and supported while pursuing a seminary education is an important component to United's growth.”

Growth in student enrollment underscores the need to increase the number of core faculty members to continue to provide the quality of education for which United is well-known. Dr. Kyle Roberts, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean, shares,“We are undertaking two faculty searches this year, which include an additional faculty role focused on Ministry Practices. This is a specialty we have been needing for some time on our core faculty to ground students in the practical elements of ministry leadership, such as preaching and liturgy, religious education, institutional leadership and administration.”

Rev. Dr. Molly T. Marshall, who is beginning her final year as United's beloved president, asserts,“I believe United's remarkable growth is due to our progressive and relevant curriculum, our theological hospitality, and our accessible educational delivery.” She continues,“We delight in creating space (perichoresis) for everyone who desires formative theological education, a distinctive pursuit among seminaries.”

United looks ahead to a historic 65th year of progressive theological education, and we give thanks for the students whose vocations, traditions, and unique perspectives enrich the life of our seminary.

About United

Founded by the United Church of Christ (UCC) as a welcoming, ecumenical school that embraces all denominations and faith traditions, United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities has been on the creative edge of progressive theological thought and leadership since it was established in 1962. Today, United continues to educate leaders who, through the eyes of faith, engage in the dismantling of systems of oppression, explore multi-faith spirituality, and push the boundaries of knowledge.

Nathanial Totten

United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities

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