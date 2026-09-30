Las Vegas Entrepreneur Launches Mitype, A New Social Network Built Around Connecting People With Their Type Of People

Founder and developer Yasom Williams launches Mitype, a social platform built to put the networking back into social networking.

- Yasom Williams, Founder and Developer of MitypeLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Yasom Williams, founder and developer of Mitype, has launched a new social networking platform designed to put the focus back on meaningful connections, collaboration, and community.Built around the idea of putting the networking back into social networking, Mitype offers an alternative to platforms centered primarily on passive scrolling and follower counts. The platform gives users multiple ways to discover people with shared interests, start conversations, build communities, collaborate, and create opportunities."Somewhere along the way, social media stopped being social," said Yasom Williams, founder and developer of Mitype. "Mitype is my attempt to put the connection back in it. I wanted to create a place where people could find their type of people and actually do something together."Mitype is designed for creators, professionals, hobbyists, small businesses, and people looking to build genuine friendships and professional relationships.A Different Approach to Social NetworkingRather than relying on a single feed experience, Mitype brings several forms of connection together within one platform. At launch, users can explore:Wave Feed is a space for discovering people, content, and new connections.Current is designed for conversations and interaction.Rooms are community focused spaces where people can connect around shared interests.Collab Board is a place for creators and other users to find collaboration opportunities.Brand Deals are tools designed to help creators and businesses connect.Local Meetups turn online connections into real world interactions.Mi HomeGoods is a marketplace style feature for buying and selling within the Mitype community.Story building tools let users create and share collaborative stories.Mitype is also designed to give creators opportunities to connect and collaborate without making follower counts the primary requirement for participation."People shouldn't always have to build a massive following before they can network, collaborate, or discover opportunities," Williams said. "Sometimes the right connection is more valuable than the size of an audience."Built From Las VegasMitype was independently developed by Williams through Oddcast LLC, with the goal of creating a social platform focused on connection rather than simply consumption.The launch represents the beginning of a broader vision for a digital community where users can find friends, collaborators, customers, businesses, and communities that fit their interests and goals.About MitypeMitype is a social networking platform created to help people connect with their type of people. The platform combines social networking, conversations, communities, creator collaboration, local connections, and marketplace functionality in one environment. For more information, visit .

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Las Vegas Entrepreneur Launches Mitype, a New Social Network Built Around Connecting People With Their Type of People News Provided By Mitype September 30, 2026, 18:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Social Media



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