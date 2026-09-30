Artspr Announces Award News From Rome, London, Madrid, Budapest, Bangkok, Napoli, LA, NYC On Film Freeway.
by Kevin Kramer
ArtsPR via Film Freeway SCREENPLAY SEQUENCES (INCLUDING SYNOPSIS) FOR FILM OR TV: American Phantasmagoria (SYNOPSIS) Daniel P QuinnLOS ANGELES, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA swaggers between Texas, 19th century London by way of uber-rich Manhattan in the 20th and 21st centuries. Vignettes include a 1970's re-enactment of the Hiroshima bombing in Texas; a London meeting between Henry James/Mark Twain; dis-enfranchisement of Colonel Saunders into K; rise and fall and rise of djt as society glamour guy, (AKA destroyer of Atlantic City), sidelined by the Blue Jeans Queen Gloria Vanderbilt (a Queen Victoria wanna be); dancing away nights with Bobby (Short) Blue; to the re-emergence of Djt as king of chaos, ex-prez and finally return america to money kaos.
SCREENPLAY SEQUENCES (INCLUDING SYNOPSIS) FOR FILM OR TV
American Phantasmagoria (SYNOPSIS) Daniel P Quinn
Daniel P Quinn, Founder, ArtsPRunlimited, Inc,
Charitable support:
From the America Éire archive The Quinn story
Armagh, Ireland to New Jersey, USA · 1880 by Daniel P. Quinn
Help us jump-start our Arts Projects with Fractured Atlas for ArtsPR in 2026/27. Buy Exits and Entrances: 12 Awards/Selections or "organized labor" on (AuthorHouse) or my other books on Lulu
Substack 700 columns: 2021-present
WordPress:
Paris, Rome, London, Madrid, Budapest, Bangkok, Napoli, India, NYC Film Freeway Awards 5 books, and 2 short films.
BA Intercultural Studies from Ramapo College of NJ; MA from The American University, Washington, DC. Rutgers University Certificate in Ethics Scholarship in 2015.
dpquinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
email us here
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