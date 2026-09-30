Artspr Announces Award News From Rome, London, Madrid, Budapest, Bangkok, Napoli, LA, NYC On Film Freeway.

by Kevin Kramer

ArtsPR via Film Freeway SCREENPLAY SEQUENCES (INCLUDING SYNOPSIS) FOR FILM OR TV: American Phantasmagoria (SYNOPSIS) Daniel P Quinn

LOS ANGELES, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA swaggers between Texas, 19th century London by way of uber-rich Manhattan in the 20th and 21st centuries. Vignettes include a 1970's re-enactment of the Hiroshima bombing in Texas; a London meeting between Henry James/Mark Twain; dis-enfranchisement of Colonel Saunders into K; rise and fall and rise of djt as society glamour guy, (AKA destroyer of Atlantic City), sidelined by the Blue Jeans Queen Gloria Vanderbilt (a Queen Victoria wanna be); dancing away nights with Bobby (Short) Blue; to the re-emergence of Djt as king of chaos, ex-prez and finally return america to money kaos.SCREENPLAY SEQUENCES (INCLUDING SYNOPSIS) FOR FILM OR TVAmerican Phantasmagoria (SYNOPSIS) Daniel P QuinnDaniel P Quinn, Founder, ArtsPRunlimited, Inc,Charitable support:From the America Éire archive The Quinn storyArmagh, Ireland to New Jersey, USA · 1880 by Daniel P. QuinnHelp us jump-start our Arts Projects with Fractured Atlas for ArtsPR in 2026/27. Buy Exits and Entrances: 12 Awards/Selections or "organized labor" on (AuthorHouse) or my other books on LuluSubstack 700 columns: 2021-presentWordPress:Paris, Rome, London, Madrid, Budapest, Bangkok, Napoli, India, NYC Film Freeway Awards 5 books, and 2 short films.BA Intercultural Studies from Ramapo College of NJ; MA from The American University, Washington, DC. Rutgers University Certificate in Ethics Scholarship in 2015.

dpquinn

ArtsPRunlimited, Inc

+1 973-482-0747

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ArtsPR announces Award news from Rome, London, Madrid, Budapest, Bangkok, Napoli, LA, NYC on Film Freeway. News Provided By ArtsPRunlimited, Inc September 30, 2026, 18:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Movie Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.