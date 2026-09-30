MENTAL HEALTH MATTERS: BLANTON-PEALE INSTITUTE HOSTS MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS EVENTS ACROSS NEW YORK CITY

Dr. Shawna Aarons-Cooke, President & CEO of Blanton-Peale Institute announces "Teal Day"

Emmy award-winner TV anchor, PIX11's Jay Dow

Emmy Award-Winning TV Anchor Jay Dow to Headline Annual Awards Ceremony Celebrating Leaders in Mental Health

- Dr. Shawna Aarons-Cooke, President & CEO of Blanton-Peale InstituteNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Blanton-Peale Institute & Counseling Center, the nearly 90-year-old, New York City-based mental health organization, will host several special events during Mental Health Awareness Month to address and advocate for the mental health crisis affecting New Yorkers:-Nearly 1 in 5 New Yorkers experience a mental health disorder in a given year, with deep disparities in treatment access across age, race, ethnicity, and neighborhood.-Nearly 6 million adults in NYC (~25% report a mental health disorder annually, similar to the national average.-Over two-thirds of adults with a diagnosis received care in the past year, but 34% report unmet needs (cost, stigma, delays, or lack of access).“My commitment to holistic wellness and directly addressing the mental health crisis in New York City began more than 25 years ago. Over the years, I have witnessed the healing power of the arts, workshops, retreats, spiritual counseling, and community, as well as education and formal mental health services. At the Blanton-Peale Institute, I aim to expand our legacy of healing, training, and community in formal, innovative, and fun ways. While a holistic approach to mental health and wellness is critically important, expanding access to experiences and information that inspire healing and wellness for all New Yorkers is equally important. Hence, our mental health awareness events are created to inspire and empower wellness for all,” says Dr. Shawna Aarons-Cooke, President & CEO of Blanton-Peale Institute.Blanton-Peale Institute & Counseling Center was established in 1937 by Rev. Dr. Norman Vincent Peale and psychiatrist Dr. Smiley Blanton, as trusted providers of counseling, mental health support, and training. Blanton-Peale promotes holistic wellness by nurturing mind, heart, body, and spirit. The organization provides training, including culturally affirming quality mental health care, intentionally aiming to meet the unique needs and lived experiences of Black, Indigenous, Latin, Asian, and other historically marginalized cultural communities; offering opportunities for professional development and licensure, plus advocating for equal rights to quality mental health care with their Counseling Center, Psychoanalytic Training Programs, and BIPOC Fellowship Program.This October, Blanton-Peale Institute will host:Saturday, October 101:00 – 3:00 pmMental Health Awareness Day Cabaret with In My Own Little Corner ProductionsGreen Room 42, 570 10th Avenue (at W. 42nd Street; inside Yotel)New York, NY 10036Tickets: $19 |In My Own Little Corner Productions will host a special afternoon fundraising performance to benefit Blanton-Peale on World Mental Health Awareness Day. The afternoon will feature Broadway's Chyrissie Whitehead (A Chorus Line), along with others, performing songs and stories from In My Own Little Corner, and raising funds and awareness to launch an Artists' Mental Health Fund.Thursday, October 22Blanton-Peale presents Teal Day Luncheon: Courageous Conversations in Healing12:00 - 3:00 pmSECOND NYC, 849 6th Ave (at W. 29th Street), New York, NY 10001$55 |Blanton-Peale will host its first conference and luncheon, featuring an in-depth panel discussion moderated by Dr. Shawna Aarons-Cooke on healing and managing life, including aging, happiness amid chaos, reimagining holistic wellness, and navigating technology and digital spaces.Teal Day panelists will include:-Marcelo Gomes, PhD – Author, Educator, Theologian, and Psychoanalyst; Blanton-Peale Dean of Education-Jim Wisecup – Shaman, Minister, and Psychotherapist, Graduate of Blanton-Peale, 1973-Chryssie Whitehead – In My Own Little Corner Productions founder, Performer and Arts Activist and educator-Camille Banks Lee, DSW, LCSW – Scholar, Healer/Practitioner, and Community Leader-Steve Sandage – Family therapist/psychologist and Boston University Professor of Psychology of Religion & Theology-Tim Grae – Massage TherapistNorman Vincent Peale 2026 Awards Celebration for Positive ThinkingThursday, October 226:00 - 10:00 pmSECOND NYC, 849 6th Ave (at W. 29th Street), New York, NY 10001$395 +, Individual Tickets | $2,500 - 50,000, Sponsorship OpportunitiesThe annual celebratory Awards benefit, hosted by Emmy Award-Winning TV Anchor Jay Dow of PIX11, will award two special honorees – Dr. Michael Bos and Dr. Micah McCreary for their commitment to Blanton-Peale's mission. The festive evening will include: a cocktail reception, seated dinner, live entertainment by Rakiem Walker Band, and honoree presentation.

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Dr. Shawna announces "Teal Day" 2026

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MENTAL HEALTH MATTERS: BLANTON-PEALE INSTITUTE HOSTS MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS EVENTS ACROSS NEW YORK CITY News Provided By Wilson Marshall PR + Special Events September 30, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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