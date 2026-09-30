Top AI Keynote Speaker & Futurist Cathy Hackl To Host Grace Hopper Celebration 2026 World's Largest Tech Event For Women

What happens when the future of tech has a voice guiding the conversation? You get Cathy Hackl hosting GHC 2026.

Renowned AI futurist speaker, tech executive, & top B2B creator Cathy Hackl hosts GHC 2026 in between keynoting global forums in Johannesburg, Doha, & Dubai.

- Cathy Hackl, Top AI Keynote Speaker, Futurist & B2B CreatorWASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cathy Hackl, one of the world's leading keynote speakers on artificial intelligence, spatial computing, AI glasses, physical AI and emerging technology, will host the Grace Hopper Celebration 2026 (GHC 2026) from October 27 to 30 at the Anaheim Convention Center. As an influential B2B creator and experienced tech executive, Hackl will MC the world's largest annual gathering of women in technology.AnitaB selected Hackl, CEO of Future Dynamics and top AI visionary, to lead the opening and closing plenary sessions before thousands of software engineers, AI researchers, tech founders, and digital innovators.Hackl is a widely recognized authority on spatial computing, physical AI, agentic AI, smart glasses, and gaming technology. Host of the acclaimed TechMagic podcast, she is a premier B2B creator with over 350,000 professional followers across LinkedIn, Instagram, and other digital channels. Her executive background includes roles at HTC Vive, Magic Leap, and Amazon Web Services (AWS), along with strategic advisory work for brands such as Nike, Louis Vuitton, and Walmart. In 2022, she made history as the first person to ring the Nasdaq opening bell simultaneously in physical and digital form. Hackl, is a tech executive and serves as Nokia's Futurist in Residence and a former External Senior Advisor to BCG's Frontier Tech practice.As master of ceremonies for the GHC 2026 plenaries, Hackl will share the main stage with industry luminaries including Kara Swisher, Sinead Bovell, Baratunde Thurston, and Michelle“MACE” Curran, among others. She will also hold a featured book signing for her authoritative publication, Spatial Computing: An AI Driven Business Revolution."The convergence of AI glasses, spatial computing, gaming, humanoid robots and physical AI, intelligent agents, and next-generation hardware is fundamentally transforming how we interact, build, and scale value across the digital economy. The next era of computing is being built today, and the women in the room in Anaheim are the ones who are building it," said Hackl. "As a tech executive and futurist, I've spent the last couple of years reinventing myself beyond a single moniker or title as the metaverse evolved. My career has always been built on curiosity and constant evolution. Hosting the Grace Hopper Celebration 2026 represents an exciting new chapter in that journey, and a way to give back to the community that has supported me."From pioneering spatial computing and interactive media to breaking barriers across artificial intelligence and gaming technologies, Hackl has consistently led emerging tech frontiers. At GHC 2026, she takes technology's largest global stage to inspire and empower the next generation of female leaders shaping the digital economy.Cathy Hackl hosting the Grace Hopper Celebration marks a powerful convergence of tech legacies. It shows how the pioneering spirit of the "Mother of Computer Science" lives on through modern times when women like Hackl, known in tech circles as the "Godmother of the Metaverse", step onto the stage. They are all part of an unstoppable sisterhood defining the next frontier, especially in the age of AI, where we are all asked to constantly redefine ourselves and evolve.GHC 2026 highlights a major international speaking tour for Hackl across North America, Africa, and the Middle East. Hackl's upcoming itinerary includes keynotes and talks at the Singularity South Africa Summit, MWC26 Doha, and Founders Forum Dubai.About Cathy HacklCathy Hackl is a top AI keynote speaker, tech executive, and leading B2B creator specializing in spatial computing, physical AI, gaming AI glasses and new hardware, and enterprise tech innovation. As a globally recognized futurist and media authority, Hackl advises Fortune 500 brands and government and headlines major international forums on the future of the digital economy. She serves as CEO of Future Dynamics, Futurist-in-Residence at Nokia, and former External Senior Advisor to Boston Consulting Group (BCG). A global authority on artificial intelligence, spatial computing, gaming innovation, and physical AI, Hackl has keynoted major events including the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, CES, SXSW, and Mobile World Congress. She hosts the TechMagic podcast and is the author of five books, including Spatial Computing: An AI-Driven Business Revolution (Wiley). Newsweek en Español named her one of its Top 25 AI Visionaries and is part of Vogue Business' inaugural Vogue Business 100 Innovators List. Hackl is a Signal Award winning podcast host and has been nomintaed for an Emmy Award for her storytelling work. Hackl is a LinkedIn Top Voice in Tech and top Instagram nano influencer. Learn more at cathyhackl.

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Top AI Keynote Speaker & Futurist Cathy Hackl to Host Grace Hopper Celebration 2026 World's Largest Tech Event for Women News Provided By Cathy Hackl LLC September 30, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, World & Regional



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