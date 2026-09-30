Gripping Historical Thriller 'The Book Of One And Ninety-Nine' Offers Mystery And Inspiration In Wintery Yellowstone

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author Michael A. Nawrocki has released“The Book of One and Ninety-Nine,” a spellbinding mystery that intertwines history, science, and spirituality against the untamed winter backdrop of Yellowstone National Park. This captivating novel, blending mystery and suspense, historical fiction, and inspiring spiritual insights, offers readers a gripping tale of discovery and awakening.Rick Forrester, a college senior on the cusp of starting his career, is propelled into a labyrinth of mystery when he stumbles upon his late father's journal. This unexpected find sparks a whirlwind time-travel adventure through Yellowstone's storied landscape, where secrets from the past collide with Forrester's search for truth and purpose. Set amidst the snow-covered majesty of America's first National Park,“The Book of One and Ninety-Nine” captures the intrigue of Yellowstone's rugged history while delivering an inspiring message of self-exploration and spiritual growth.The rich, immersive setting is at the heart of this fascinating story. Nawrocki's personal winter excursion to Yellowstone serves as the foundation for the book's historical and scientific details, transporting readers into the park's untamed wilderness. From its geothermal wonders to its pivotal role in the conservation movement, Yellowstone is more than a backdrop - it is a character that influences every twist and revelation in the novel.“I wrote the book to explore the fundamental part of the human experience that connects the hopeless feeling of being lost to the exuberance of being found,” says Nawrocki.“Rick's story is one of grappling with hidden truths while navigating the unexpected. It's a reminder of the resilience and connection that emerge when confronting life's toughest moments.”“The Book of One and Ninety-Nine” also reflects Nawrocki's global perspective, cultivated through decades of travel and interactions in the international tech industry. These experiences have enabled him to weave a narrative that not only entertains but also educates, delivering an enriching blend of suspense and historical insight.Thought-provoking, cinematic, and captivating page after page,“The Book of One and Ninety-Nine” will appeal to fans of suspense thrillers, historical mysteries, and inspirational fiction. This compelling time-travel adventure seamlessly bridges past and present, inviting readers to take a deep plunge into the mysteries of Yellowstone and the human spirit.“The Book of One and Ninety-Nine” (ISBN: 9781972090787 / 9781972090770) is available through major retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $31.99, the paperback retails for $19.99, and the ebook retails for $7.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.Purchase the book on Amazon.From the Back Cover:As he prepares to embark on a career with the National Park Service, Rick Forrester is suddenly thrust into an unexpected maze of mystery and suspense. The unearthing of a secret journal leads him into a series of time travels and thrilling adventures. Yellowstone serves as an idyllic setting for a voyage through the park's iconic history and Rick's search for his own destiny. As he navigates his time journey, Rick encounters unforgettable characters from the past and historical personalities who contributed to the founding of America's first National Park. Rick finds himself in a race against time to discover his father's secret past and his own identity and spirituality. With each passing step, he begins to realize that another force is guiding him on his time odyssey, leading to a life-altering moment on his quest to return home.About the Author:Michael Nawrocki is an American engineer who has spent several decades in the communications technology business. He graduated from Johns Hopkins University and George Washington University. Over his career, he led many initiatives promoting collaboration between industry, government, and academia to achieve U.S. leadership and technology innovation. Following the success of his first novel, The Treasure Chest, his second book continues his lifelong passion for history, science, and adventure, interweaving these elements into thrilling novels. The Book of One and Ninety-Nine uses Yellowstone Park as the historical backdrop for an epic story of adventure, mystery, and spiritual awakening.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the“best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit

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Gripping Historical Thriller 'The Book of One and Ninety-Nine' Offers Mystery and Inspiration in Wintery Yellowstone News Provided By MindStir Media LLC September 30, 2026, 19:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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