UAE Authority Warns Against AI Images Of National Symbols

The National Media Authority has warned that not every image or video that can be created with artificial intelligence (AI) is allowed to be published.

In a post on its official account, the authority said using AI or other modern technologies to generate images or videos of national symbols or public figures without prior official approval violates Media Content Standards.

“Not everything that can be generated is permitted,” the authority said.

The latest notice sits on rules the National Media Authority has already published.

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On its Media Content Standards, the authority requires content to respect the State's governance system, its symbols and institutions, and the highest interests of the State and society.

It also requires respect for the UAE's cultural and civilisational heritage and national identity, and prohibits publishing or circulating anything that harms national unity or the national currency.

The authority has also treated national dress and the national currency as protected symbols. It has said the Emirati kandura is exclusively for Emiratis in advertising and promotional social media content.

Dr Al Kaabi said the move followed public anger over non-Emiratis wearing the dress in commercial ads, including in a way that offended Emirati identity. Using the dirham in content that mocks, trivialises or misrepresents it may also expose creators to action.

AI warning is only one part of a broader set of rules the National Media Authority has been rolling out and explaining to the public.

The authority launched a nationwide campaign this year to raise awareness of Media Content Standards among residents, students, media professionals and content creators. Jamal Al Kaabi, the Secretary General of the national media authority said the rules apply well beyond television and newspapers.

Among the main requirements the authority has been stressing:

Religion and public morals: Content must respect Islamic beliefs, other religions and prevailing social values. Material that offends public morals, targets young people or promotes subversive ideas is not permitted.

Privacy: Sharing photos, videos or personal information without consent is treated as a serious offence. The authority has said it is studying tighter rules on filming at weddings and other private gatherings after guests posted clips of attendees online without permission. Existing privacy rules already cover filming people, including public figures, without consent.

Rumours and fake news: Publishing or circulating false news, forged documents, rumours or misleading material is banned. Officials have separately warned against staged viral videos, livestreaming emergency or military incidents, and AI-generated clips designed to cause public panic.

National identity in advertising: In commercial and promotional content, the Emirati national dress is reserved for Emirati citizens. The authority has also objected to non-Emiratis using a broken or exaggerated Emirati dialect to sell products. The restriction is aimed at ads and paid content, not at people wearing the dress in ordinary social settings.

Promotional permits: Individuals who publish advertising or media content on social media, websites or other digital platforms whether paid or unpaid are required to obtain an advertising permit. The content must comply with Media Content Standards.

Children and public order: The standards also require respect for children's rights, the legal, economic, judicial and security systems, and the UAE's internal and foreign policy. Hate speech, incitement to violence and content that harms social cohesion are prohibited.

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