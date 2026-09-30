The People Powering Every Keeta Order In The UAE

Published: Wed 30 Sept 2026, 1:38 PM

Behind every order are the restaurant teams who prepare it and the riders who bring it to your doorstep.

When a food order arrives, the app has already done its part. What the customer sees next is the work of a kitchen that prepares the meal and a rider who carries it across the city.

Those everyday handovers have powered Keeta's first year in the UAE. The platform launched in Dubai on 27 September 2025 and reached all seven emirates within 90 days, connecting millions of customers with more than 10,000 restaurant and merchant brands across more than 40,000 locations nationwide.

“The technology helps us coordinate an order, but people determine the experience,” said Lucas Xie, general manager of Keeta UAE.“Our first year has reinforced how important it is to give restaurant teams and riders the support they need to do their work well.”

For local restaurants, joining a delivery platform can open the door to customers beyond their immediate neighbourhood. Keeta has worked with Dubai Chambers and Khalifa Fund on initiatives designed to give SMEs greater visibility and practical support as they grow through digital delivery.

Mohamed Mohsen Salem Bewazir, general manager of Kuwaiti Cuisine, said:“Joining Keeta has been a game changer for our brand, delivering clear growth within just a few weeks. The account management team provided hands-on support at every stage, from onboarding to campaign activation, helping us scale faster than expected. We feel genuinely supported and look forward to building on this strong start.”

That support extends across Keeta's merchant network, from local independent businesses looking to reach new audiences to established homegrown brands seeking to expand their presence and connect with customers across more areas of the UAE.

Greg O'Brien, general manager, Yolk Brands, said:“At Yolk brands we believe in building relationships. The support we have had so far has been crucial in Yolk brands being able to target new areas of the market and grow our business. We hope this will continue and with the support from Keeta's team I'm confident this will happen.”

The rider takes over when the order leaves the kitchen, becoming the only person in the process whom the customer is likely to meet. During Keeta's first year, delivery partners travelled more than 200 million kilometres to fulfil tens of millions of orders across the UAE, reflecting the scale of the human effort behind the platform's nationwide service.

Keeta says rider earnings and performance ratings are independent of delivery speed. Its estimated arrival times account for factors including restaurant preparation, traffic and order volumes.

During the summer, Keeta introduced cooling and rest facilities where riders could take a break and access cold beverages. The company also worked with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on its 'Safe and Healthy Summer for Delivery Riders' campaign, extending its support beyond the Keeta network to the wider rider community across Dubai. The initiative distributed 5,000 health kits and offered health screenings and guidance on heat-related risks and road safety.

Atif Bashir Ahmad, CEO of Rapidoor Delivery Services, said:“Working alongside Keeta over the past year has supported our growth as a delivery partner while strengthening our operational capabilities. The partnership is built on open communication, shared learning and a commitment to continuously improving service standards. Together, we have also focused on creating a more supportive experience for delivery riders across the UAE, and we look forward to building on this progress.”

Keeta will build on this work through its Rider Welfare Program, including a network of hydration and rest hubs with cooling areas, shade and dedicated spaces for riders to recharge.

One year after launch, Keeta's progress reflects the technology coordinating each order and the people who carry it through. It can be seen in a local restaurant reaching a new customer and a rider receiving better support during a demanding shift. Keeta's second year will be defined by even greater impact, deepening its commitment to the people who bring the platform to life every day and strengthening the ecosystem that makes every order possible.