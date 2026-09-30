UAE Customs Foil Attempt To Smuggle 16.2Kg Of Crystal Meth Hidden In Vehicle Tyre

UAE customs inspectors have foiled an attempt to smuggle 16.2kg of crystal methamphetamine into the country after finding the drugs hidden inside the tyre of a vehicle at a land border crossing.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) said the attempt was detected by its General Directorate of Ports Security.

Inspectors became suspicious when the vehicle showed unusual indicators as it passed through advanced scanning equipment. That prompted a manual search, conducted in cooperation with the Customs and Security Support Department's K9 team, which specialises in detecting narcotics. The search revealed the drugs professionally concealed in a tyre.

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ICP said the case showed how inspectors' field experience, backed by advanced screening technology, helps identify prohibited substances and thwart smuggling attempts across the UAE's ports of entry. It commended the officers involved for their professionalism and efficiency.

The ports security directorate has recorded 765 narcotics seizures since the beginning of 2026, according to the authority. They involved approximately 390kg of drugs and 50,000 narcotic pills.

ICP said it would continue enhancing its inspection capabilities and working with other agencies to protect the community and safeguard the country's security.

Under the UAE's Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021, bringing prohibited narcotics into the country is an offence. Where intent to traffic or promote drugs is proven, some offences can carry life imprisonment or the death penalty.

In a separate case in July, Dubai Customs and Dubai Police seized 278,850 Pregabalin pills weighing roughly 200kg and arrested four people. Dubai Customs' data systems flagged a suspicious shipment, and while inspectors found 150,600 pills, police recovered another 128,250. That operation was unrelated to the latest seizure.

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