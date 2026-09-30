UAE Lottery: One Lucky Winner Bags Dh100,000 At Wednesday Night's Lucky Day Draw

The UAE Lottery has announced the results of its Wednesday night Lucky Day draw, with the Dh30 million jackpot remaining unclaimed. Draw number 260930 was held live at 9.30pm on September 30 and was hosted by Chadi Khalaf.

One participant became the lucky winner of the third prize, Dh100,000 by matching five numbers from the Days section and one number from the Month section.

Three participants won Dh50,000 each through the Lucky Chance draw. The winning Lucky Chance IDs were BC2722509, AF0492983 and BV4636560.

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UAE Lottery Lucky Day draws are held twice a week at 9.30pm. To win the Dh30 million grand prize, participants must match six numbers from the Days section and one number from the Month section.

The winning numbers for the Lucky Day draw on September 30 were 16, 20, 30, 26, 7 and 24. The Lucky Month number was 7.

The second prize of Dh5 million is awarded to a participant who matches all six main numbers. Those who match five main numbers and the Lucky Number can win Dh100,000.

On Wednesday, the fourth prize of Dh1,000 was won by 68 participants, while 6,691 players won Dh100, the fifth prize.

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