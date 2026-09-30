Etihad Airways Targets 37 Million Passengers By 2030 As Abu Dhabi Connectivity Expands

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Etihad Airways expects to carry 37 million passengers annually by 2030 as it expands its fleet and network to bring more visitors, investors, students and residents to Abu Dhabi, its chief executive said.

Speaking at an event focused on livability, investment and the future of cities, Etihad Airways CEO Antonoaldo Neves said the national airline's growth is closely linked to Abu Dhabi's ambitions to attract more people to live, work, visit and invest in the emirate.

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"When people choose to live here, work or invest, they ask how easily they can reach the world and how connected we are," Neves said.

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He said every additional airline seat represents a potential visitor, investor, student or new resident, making aviation connectivity an important part of Abu Dhabi's wider growth.

Etihad passenger numbers rise to 25 million

Neves said Etihad has expanded significantly since 2022, when it served around 70 destinations, operated about 70 aircraft and carried approximately 10 million passengers annually.

The airline is now carrying around 25 million passengers a year, about 2.5 times its 2022 level, while its network has expanded to more than 130 destinations, he said.

Annual seat capacity to and from Abu Dhabi has roughly doubled from 6.4 million to 12.6 million seats over three years, according to figures he presented.

Etihad is adding around 20 aircraft a year and expects its fleet to reach approximately 200 aircraft as it continues its expansion.

Neves said the airline's growth plans would require around $2 billion in investment.

310,000 visitors through stopover programmer

Etihad also wants to convert more connecting passengers into Abu Dhabi visitors.

Neves said the airline's Abu Dhabi stopover programmer, launched around two years ago, is now bringing approximately 310,000 visitors a year into the emirate.

The programmer allows eligible passengers connecting through Abu Dhabi to spend up to several nights in the city, including options offering complimentary hotel stays.

Etihad is also expanding the concept beyond Abu Dhabi, with Neves highlighting a stopover option in Al Ain, allowing travelers to experience the city's heritage, nature and attractions.

The airline also plans to sell Abu Dhabi more widely as a standalone destination through its channels later this year, rather than focusing solely on transit passengers using the stopover programmer.

15% more seats than a year ago

Neves said Etihad currently has around 15 per cent more seats available than a year earlier, despite disruption experienced by the aviation sector earlier in the year.

The airline is working with Abu Dhabi entities to support the emirate's goal of attracting more than 40 million visitors by 2030, he said.

Etihad carries 700,000 tons of cargo

Etihad's contribution to Abu Dhabi's connectivity extends beyond passengers.

Neves said the airline transports around 700,000 tons of freight annually and has become a major freight carrier connecting the Middle East with China.

Cargo connectivity, he said, plays an important role in supporting the movement of goods and strengthening Abu Dhabi's links with international markets.

Airline employs 14,000 people

The expansion is also driving recruitment.

Etihad currently employs around 14,000 people representing more than 150 nationalities, Neves said.

The airline hires around 2,000 people annually, with more than 1,000 recruited so far this year, as it expands its requirements for pilots, cabin crew, engineers, technicians and other aviation professionals.

Neves said rapid aviation growth also creates wider requirements for housing, schools, hospitals and other services, reinforcing the link between connectivity and the quality of life available in Abu Dhabi.

The airline is also investing in developing UAE nationals for careers in aviation, including programmer to train new Emirati pilots.

'Our duty to promote Abu Dhabi'

Neves said Etihad often provides international travelers with their first experience of Abu Dhabi and therefore has a role extending beyond transportation.

He said the airline has a responsibility to showcase the emirate and its hospitality to travelers worldwide while making it easier for people to reach and spend time in Abu Dhabi.

"Our commitment is to keep making the journey easier" and give more travelers a reason to stay in Abu Dhabi, he said.

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