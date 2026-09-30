Abu Dhabi, Dubai Ranked Among Top Global Cities For Social Capital, Economic Opportunity

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai and Abu Dhabi have ranked among the top global cities for social capital, economic opportunity, quality of life and digital government, according to a Boston Consulting Group (BCG) report.

Both emirates performed strongly across BCG's five dimensions of urban competitiveness: Economic Opportunities, Livability, Social Capital, Engagement with Governments, and Speed of Change.

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The consulting firm said Abu Dhabi and Dubai scored above the global average across nearly every resident experience measure.

Dubai ranked fifth globally in Economic Opportunities, making it the only Middle East city in the global top five for this dimension. The ranking was driven by high household incomes, positive business sentiment and a strong global corporate presence.

Residents also reported above-average confidence in career development and financial accessibility, with the UAE outperforming many Western cities on these indicators.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai were the only two cities explicitly named in BCG's global summary as world leaders in the time residents spend at leisure locations, averaging nine to 10 hours per week, well above the global city average.

A majority of UAE residents visit leisure venues multiple times per week. Both emirates also performed above global averages in healthcare and housing affordability.

However, the report identified public transport, walkability and education as areas for improvement. Residents in UAE cities rely predominantly on private cars, while commute times have increased by 6.5 per cent since the previous edition of the study.

Dubai ranked ninth globally in Engagement with Governments, placing it among the world's strongest performers in digital public services and resident satisfaction with government delivery.

BCG said the UAE was among the highest-performing countries in this dimension, with residents reporting strong use of online tools to resolve city-related issues.

Dubai ranked 12th globally in Social Capital, leading all Middle East cities in this dimension and placing first globally in the social connections sub-dimension.

Abu Dhabi also recorded strong social connection metrics. Residents in the UAE reported high rates of meeting friends, community participation and social generosity compared with other cities in the study.

Christian Schwaerzler, managing director and senior partner at BCG, said the UAE's performance reflected a resident-centred approach to urban development, with residents recognising the impact on their daily lives.

BCG's report, titled Built to Change: How Cities Compete for the Future, is the fourth edition of its global urban competitiveness study. It covers 80 cities across five dimensions, drawing on objective data and resident sentiment surveys.

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