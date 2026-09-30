UAE's GCAA Says Investigations Ongoing In Dubai-Tel Aviv Flydubai Flight Incident

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said on Wednesday that investigation teams are continuing their work to determine the causes and circumstances of the flydubai inciden earlier today. The investigations include a review of operational and security aspects.

The Flydubai flight FZ 1073 was en route to Tel Aviv when an altercation on board led to its diversion to Saudi Arabia. The security incident, GCAA said, was brought under control and prompted the aircraft to divert and make an emergency landing at Tabuk Airport.

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"The incident resulted in injuries to some members of the flight crew, who were taken to hospital to receive the necessary medical care in Saudi Arabia. The authority stressed that the safety and security of passengers and crew members remain its top priorities," the GCAA stated.

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Urging everyone not to circulate unofficial information or pre-empt the findings of the investigation, the Emirati aviation authority said the public will be provided with the findings once they are issued.

AFP TV images showed a plane carrying passengers of the diverted flydubai flight landing at Tel Aviv airport later on Wednesday. The second aircraft, also operated by flydubai, landed on the tarmac of Ben Gurion airport at 1534 GMT.

Flydubai confirms altercation on board led to diversion of its Dubai-Tel Aviv flight Flydubai flight incident: All passengers departed Saudi Arabia, airport management says 'Incident' on board Dubai-Tel Aviv flydubai flight; plane diverted to Saudi Arabia

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