Pinheiro Returns To Meydan With High Hopes For New UAE Season

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Brazilian jockey Bernardo Pinheiro has returned to the UAE for the new season, the Dubai Racing Club announced on Tuesday.

Dubai's most popular jockey who has 780,000 followers on Instagram, Pinheiro is rejoining Salem bin Ghadayer's Fazza Stables.

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The Brazilian has arrived on the back of some great results in Malaysia where his strike rate of wins was an astonishing 20.4 per cent.

“I had a wonderful summer this year,” says the 30-year-old.“When the last (UAE) season was over, I went back to Brazil for two weeks. I had a great time with family, friends, enjoying places that I was missing as it had been two years since my last visit.

“Then I went to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and I couldn't be happier with my results. In around four months riding I rode 38 winners including Listed races and another Group 1. I'm leaving the country leading the championship with an amazing win and place strike rate. I'm thankful to Selangor Turf Club and the trainers and owners for their trust and support.”

Now, Pinheiro can't wait for the start of the UAE season, which gets underway on November 6.

“It's hard to describe in a few words the magnitude of riding at Meydan – especially if you ride a winner or at the feature meetings,” he says.“The best feeling is if you ride a winner in a feature race.

“It's a world class racecourse which brings a feeling and an atmosphere that no other can. From the moment you arrive you step into a seven-star jockey room, then step onto the track and feel the grandeur of this place. It's magnificent, beautiful and unique.”

Pinheiro then revealed why he is in love with Dubai.

“Dubai is an amazing city with everything for everyone,” he says.“It's wonderful to live in a place like this that is safe, tolerant, clean and always makes everything easier in our lives. A place that welcomes all as it did with me!”

The last UAE season was a great success for the talented jockey who recorded 44 wins and took third place in the Jockeys' Championship.

One of his biggest successes came with Labwah in the G3 UAE Oaks.

Pinheiro is excited to ride Labwah once again this season.

“The main reason I'm back early is to discuss and plan with Salem, plus I believe from past experiences that some early moves can make huge difference,” he explains.

“It's always hard to pick just few horses to look forward to from Fazza Stable but definitely I can't wait to be on the ones that gave us the main wins last season, including Labwah, Masmak, Desperate Hero and Folk Festival.”

Pinheiro also stated that winning the UAE Jockeys' Championship is not his biggest goal this season.

“Definitely a championship here is a goal but I wouldn't say it's the main aim as I always dream bigger,” he says.“I work for it but don't worry about it as it will come at the right time if it's meant to be.”

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