Four-Time Runner-Up Mcilroy Eyes First Abu Dhabi Victory

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Rory McIlroy, the superstar from Northern Ireland, is all set to return for the Abu Dhabi Championship in November, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

With a new title sponsor, Aldar, the premier golf tournament (November 5-8) at Yas Links will welcome a host of big stars.

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And the biggest of them all is McIlroy, the six-time Major winner, who is hoping to win his first title in the UAE capital, having finished runner-up four times in the past.

"The Abu Dhabi Championship is always one of the tournaments I look forward to, and it's great to see Aldar come on board as the new title partner,” said McIlroy.

“Abu Dhabi is a fantastic place to visit, Yas Links is always in immaculate condition, and the atmosphere throughout the week makes it a special event.

“I've finished runner-up here four times, so I'd obviously love to go one better and finally win it. I really enjoy finishing my season in the UAE, and hopefully I can have a strong week and put myself in a position to win another Race to Dubai title."

England's Aaron Rai won the 2025 edition of the tournament before going on to win the first Major of his career at the 2026 PGA Championship.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, is looking forward to another great edition of the tournament.

“The Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship builds on Abu Dhabi's success in hosting world-class tournaments and reinforces the capital's position as a leading destination for golf,” Al Awani said.

“With some of the world's best golfers competing at Yas Links, we look forward to another edition that strengthens golf's presence in Abu Dhabi and encourages more young people to take up and enjoy the sport.”

Guy Kinnings, Chief Executive Officer of the DP World Tour, is expecting a thrilling tournament.

“We're also delighted that Rory McIlroy has confirmed his participation this year. His chase for a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai title will add further drama to this year's Play-Offs," Kinnings said.

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