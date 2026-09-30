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Qatar To Allow Use Of Drones In Designated Areas During Certain Times

Qatar To Allow Use Of Drones In Designated Areas During Certain Times


2026-09-30 03:00:05
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Qatar's interior ministry said it would permit the use of drones in designated areas and within set permitted times starting on Tuesday, according to a statement.

Qatar banned the use, operation and launch of drones nationwide in March in the wake of the regional crisis stemming from the US war on Iran.

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Khaleej Times

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