Fugitive In Nirav Modi Bank Fraud Case Deported From UAE, India's CBI Says

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said that an Interpol Red Notice fugitive had been found and deported from UAE to India. According to the CBI, Interpol issued this Red Notice in July 2026, and the subject was apprehended and brought back to India within just two months.

The fugitive was wanted in the Nirav Modi PNB bank fraud case, CBI said.

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The massive banking fraud, which was exposed in 2018, involved diamond merchant and billionaire Nirav Modi, and fraudulent letters of undertaking issued by the bank. Modi and his family reportedly fled India early in 2018, before the scandal broke out.

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According to the CBI, the subject that was deported oversaw day-to-day operations of the scam, issuing instructions through self-deleting communication channels to hide evidence.

He also helped forge import-export documents falsifying diamond, gold and pearl jewellery trade numbers. Investigations found that the fugitive, along with other people, had forced some individuals to sign fake documents claiming that they were the heads of foreign companies. According to CBI, he coerced them by threatening arrest.

The fugitive was also found to have siphoned funds from the bank accounts of fraudulent companies in UAE.

Interpol Red Notice, deportation and arrest

Interpol issued a Red Notice against the fugitive in July 2026 on CBI's request.

According to the Interpol website, a Red Notice is "a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action."

The Red Notice, Interpol said, is issued at the request of a member country, and is based on the arrest warrant or court order issued by that country.

It contains:

Information to identify the wanted person, such as their name, date of birth, nationality, hair and eye colour, photographs and fingerprints if available. Information related to the crime they are wanted for, which can typically be murder, rape, child abuse or armed robbery.

After the issuance of the Red Notice in July 2026, the suspect was successfully located, apprehended and deported from UAE back to India within the short duration of around two months.

According to CBI, the subject arrived in Mumbai at 11.55pm on Monday, September 28, and was taken into custody immediately.

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