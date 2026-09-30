Cornell Rape Case: What Happened And Why Is It Being Investigated Again?

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Nearly two years after a Cornell University student reported an alleged sexual assault involving fraternity members, prosecutors in New York have reopened the investigation.

The case returned to attention after the woman, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, filed a civil lawsuit this month giving a different account of what she says happened in October 2024.

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Prosecutors are now reviewing the case again and plan to present it to a grand jury. Here is what we know.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. What allegedly happened?

The woman was 20 and studying at Cornell when she visited the Chi Phi fraternity house in Ithaca, New York, in October 2024.

In her lawsuit, she alleges that she was given alcohol and drugs, including ketamine, before being sexually assaulted by seven fraternity members over several hours.

The lawsuit also includes material said to be from a fraternity group chat on the night of the alleged incident.

The allegations have not been proven in court, and no criminal charges have been filed against the seven men.

Why were no charges filed in 2024?

The woman reported the incident several weeks later. Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten said the statement she gave at the time described her drug use and sexual activity as voluntary and consensual.

Based on the information available then, prosecutors decided there was not enough evidence to bring criminal charges.

Van Houten has said his office could only make a decision based on the evidence it had at the time.

Why has the case been reopened now?

The lawsuit filed this month gives a different account. It alleges that Jane Doe was pressured into taking drugs and later became unable to consent to sexual activity.

Van Houten said the new allegations were significantly different from the information prosecutors received in 2024, leading his office to look at the case again.

“Seeking justice sometimes requires us to reconsider or reopen cases when we are provided with additional evidence,” he said.

What is the lawsuit against Cornell about?

The civil lawsuit is separate from the criminal investigation. Jane Doe is suing Cornell University, the seven former fraternity members and other defendants. She alleges that the university failed to properly protect her and respond to the incident.

Cornell has disputed claims that it failed to take meaningful action.

Did Cornell take action?

Yes. Cornell carried out its own investigation after the allegations were reported. The university says some students were expelled and others suspended. The Chi Phi chapter was also closed and remains banned from campus.

Cornell has said it supports the decision to reopen the criminal investigation.

How is Cornell's investigation different from the criminal case?

They are two separate processes. Cornell can investigate whether students broke university rules and impose penalties such as suspension or expulsion.

A criminal investigation is handled by law enforcement and prosecutors and can lead to charges being brought in court.

This is why a university can take disciplinary action even when prosecutors do not bring criminal charges.

What is a grand jury and what happens next?

A grand jury does not decide whether someone is guilty. Instead, it hears evidence presented by prosecutors and decides whether there is enough evidence for criminal charges to move forward.

Van Houten has said the woman's testimony and new evidence gathered during the reopened investigation could be presented to the grand jury. If the grand jury votes to indict any of the men, prosecutors can then move forward with a criminal case.

For now, prosecutors are reviewing the evidence and no criminal charges have been filed.

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