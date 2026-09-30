India Cautions Nationals About Risks Of Joining Russian Armed Forces, Fake Job Offers

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday cautioned Indian nationals against joining the Russian armed forces, warning them about the risks involved and advising them not to be lured by unverified job offers abroad.

The advisory came amid continued reports of Indian nationals being recruited into the Russian armed forces. The MEA said the government has repeatedly highlighted the risks and dangers associated with such actions over the past two years.

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"The Government has on several occasions over the past two years underlined the risks and dangers inherent in this course of action and advised Indian citizens from time to time to be cautious while pursuing job opportunities abroad and not get lured by any job offers from unverified individuals," the ministry said.

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The MEA said it has come across several instances where individuals have willingly sought offers to join the Russian armed forces with the understanding that they would receive monetary benefits and later seek release through the Indian government.

"It is reiterated that this is a dangerous path and is strongly discouraged by the Government," it said.

The ministry also said there have been instances where individuals approached Indian authorities to voluntarily give up their Indian citizenship, obtain a Russian passport and get recruited into the Russian armed forces.

The MEA further stated that foreign nationals are being recruited into the Russian armed forces by non-public entities, including voluntary groups.

"Some have already done so without consulting Indian authorities, having been lured by temporary monetary benefits. It is advised that individuals should consider the gravity of such actions and understand the mortal dangers they are exposing themselves to. The Government advises Indian nationals to refrain from taking such actions," the MEA said, advising individuals to understand the seriousness of such actions and the dangers involved.

The ministry added that the Government of India remains engaged with the Russian side to ensure the safety, well-being and early discharge of all Indian nationals serving in the Russian armed forces.

"Indian nationals are advised to exercise due diligence before accepting job offers from such agents which are not registered with the Ministry of External Affairs," it said.

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