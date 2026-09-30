International Coffee Day 2026: Best Dubai Coffee Deals

If there is one ritual many of us refuse to negotiate with, it's that first cup of coffee. The morning espresso that makes conversation possible, the afternoon flat white that gets us through the slump or the iced latte ordered simply because we deserve a little treat.

And on International Coffee Day, October 1, Dubai is giving us even more reasons to caffeinate. From bottomless filter coffee and complimentary V60 tastings to new specialty brews and buy-one-get-one-free deals, cafes across the city are celebrating the humble bean in all its forms. Here are some spots worth adding to your coffee run:

Serving some of the best brews in the city, Stomping Grounds is giving coffee lovers two ways to keep the caffeine coming this International Coffee Day. Order any coffee to take away and you'll receive a second of the same for free, while those dining in can enjoy bottomless filter coffee all day.

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The rotating filter selection will feature beans from Brazil, Kenya, El Salvador and Colombia, with baristas on hand to help you discover a new favourite.

Where: Jumeirah 1, Dubai

Tucked inside Al Quoz's leafy Courtyard, its cosy setting makes it the kind of spot where a good cup of coffee can feel like a warm hug for the soul. And for International Coffee Day, CASSETTE is adding two new V60 coffees to its menu for those keen to venture beyond their everyday order.

Choose from Cuttaron from Colombia for Dh30, or a Burundi coffee for Dh50. Both launch on October 1 and will remain on the menu beyond the occasion.

Where: Courtyard, Al Quoz, Dubai

For those who like their coffee without too many distractions, the newly opened Kairos Coffee Assembly is pouring complimentary V60 tastings all day this International Coffee Day.

To celebrate the occasion, three single-origin coffees will be on rotation. The first option is a Colombian roast with notes of grape, dark chocolate and plum, Then comes an Ethiopian variety with floral, orange and apricot notes. And to finish it off, they have the Kenyan brew with hints of blackcurrant, cherry, honey and tamarind. The day also marks the launch of the cafe's new Kairos Circle loyalty programme.

Where: Al Quoz Creative Zone, Dubai

Australian-born Toby's Estate traces its roots to 1997, when founder Toby Smith began roasting coffee in his mother's garage. Today, the specialty coffee roaster serves everything from espressos and flat whites to slow-bar brews in Dubai and has become particularly known for its signature Toby's Milk.

For something distinctive, try the classic cappuccino, while serious coffee drinkers can explore rotating single-origin beans sourced from producers around the world.

Where: Jumeirah 1; Dubai Hills Mall; also at Dubai Mall and Avenue Mall.

For a refreshing spin on the usual caffeine fix, % Arabica is serving its % Summer Americano. The drink gives the classic Americano a bright citrus twist, with coffee lovers able to choose between the brand's % Arabica Blend or a Single Origin coffee.

Crisp and vibrant, it's one to try if you like your coffee light and refreshing, while still letting the character of the beans come through.

Where: Several outlets across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and other Emirates

If your coffee order tends to be towards the sweeter side, ROOTS Cafe is spotlighting its Iced Salted Caramel Latte. The drink infuses rich espresso with creamy milk and smooth salted caramel sauce, balancing sweetness with a subtle salty finish.

Served over ice, it's an indulgent alternative to the classic latte and an easy pick for those looking to turn their regular caffeine fix into more of a treat.

Where: City Walk, Dubai

Bring a coffee companion along to The Big Chill Cafe this International Coffee Day, where every coffee comes with a second one free. Available on October 1, the buy-one-get-one offer covers all coffees on the menu, from classic favourites to more indulgent creations.

Whether it's your morning caffeine fix or an afternoon catch-up, it's an easy excuse to turn the everyday coffee run into one shared with a friend.

Where: Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai

India's Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters opened its doors in Dubai earlier this year, bringing its specialty coffee culture to the city. Founded in 2013, the roaster works directly with Indian coffee estates, putting the producers behind each bean at the heart of its approach.

Coffee lovers can look out for favourites including Attikan Estate and the Silver Oak Cafe Blend.

Where: BurJuman Mall, Dubai

Mumbai-born Subko puts the Indian subcontinent at the centre of specialty coffee, sourcing beans from regions including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Meghalaya, as well as neighbouring Nepal and Sri Lanka.

At its Dubai outpost, coffee enthusiasts can explore its specialty microlots and different brewing styles, alongside craft bakes and fine cacao, making it a worthy stop for those keen to venture beyond the standard flat white.

Where: Alserkal Avenue, Dubai

For those who believe one cup is never enough, The Coterie has an unlimited coffee deal worth knowing about. From Monday to Friday, diners can settle in with unlimited brewed coffee and still water for Dh25 between 8am and 3pm.

Whether you're working remotely, catching up on some reading or simply after a steady caffeine supply, your cup can be refilled as often as you like.

Where: Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai

Start International Coffee Day with double the caffeine at Uptown Social, which is offering buy one, get one free on all coffee beverages. Pick your usual espresso, latte or flat white and get a second cup complimentary, whether you're sharing it with a coffee companion or keeping the extra boost for yourself.

The offer runs on October 1 until noon, making it one to catch on the morning coffee run.

Where: JLT, Dubai

Coffee Planet is turning International Coffee Day into a city-wide treasure hunt. Roast-master Ross will pop up at locations across Dubai, with clues to his whereabouts shared on the brand's Instagram page.

Track him down, prove you follow Coffee Planet and take a coffee trivia challenge. The highest scorer at each stop will win a year's supply of specialty coffee, with areas including Al Wasl, JVC and Dubai Hills on his route.

Where: Various locations across Dubai; clues and timings via @coffeeplanetglobal

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