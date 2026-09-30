'The One About Matthew Perry' Docuseries Trailer Released

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Netflix has released the trailer for The One About Matthew Perry, a three-part documentary series examining the life, career and struggles of the late Friends star.

Directed by Mary Robertson, the series will premiere in full on the streaming platform on October 27.

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Produced by Maxine Productions, the documentary is described as an in-depth portrait of Perry through the people who knew him best. It includes interviews with his family and close friends, alongside personal archive material.

Perry's sister, Mia Perry Bowick, is among those appearing in the series.

“It's taken time for me to feel ready to share these memories and what it was like to love Matthew through all the complexity of his life, to see him as a whole person, not just as Chandler, and not just as someone who struggled with addiction,” she said in a statement accompanying the announcement.

Bowick added:“Matthew had a beautiful heart and a generous spirit, and even in his darkest moments, he could still make you laugh and feel loved. I hope this series gives everyone who loved him, whether personally or from afar, a deeper appreciation for who he truly was and the legacy he leaves behind.”

The documentary aims to look beyond Perry's role as Chandler Bing in Friends, while addressing his long battle with drug and alcohol addiction. Its logline describes him as“generous, funny, vulnerable, larger than life” and examines the honesty that became part of his legacy.

Perry died in October 2023 at the age of 54. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner attributed his death to the acute effects of ketamine, with drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects listed as contributing factors.

Robertson previously directed Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. She executive produces The One About Matthew Perry alongside Lisa Kalikow, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman. Lora Moftah is co-executive producer, while Jessica Call serves as producer.

The three-part docuseries will be released globally on Netflix on October 27.

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