Not On Our Bingo Card: Fans React As Kareena Kapoor Khan Hosts Mira Rajput Kapoor On Her Show

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Expect the unexpected. Bollywood celebs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mira Rajput Kapoor recently met with each other and indulged in a candid conversation for the new season of 'What Women Want'.

On Tuesday, Kareena shared a picture with Mira from the sets, praising her warmth and loveliness.

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"The absolutely warm and lovely Mira on the show today," Kareena captioned the post.

Mira reshared the story and thanked her for inviting her to the show. She also posted some pictures on her feed.

When Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mira Rajput shared pictures from their meeting, social media users were pleasantly surprised to see the two together. Many reacted with hilarious comments, but all in good spirit, appreciating the unexpected interaction between them.

The surprise stemmed from the fact that Mira is married to Shahid Kapoor, who previously dated Kareena years ago.

"Wow! We didn't see this coming but we are excited," a fan commented.

"TBH, this collaboration was NOT on my bingo card for life," another user wrote.

In the new season of the show, Kareena will also be seen interacting with Maheep Kapoor, Ali Fazal, and Bhavna Pandey.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Kareena was recently seen headlining investigative drama 'Daayra'. The film stars Kareena and Prithviraj Sukumaran as cops who face off while navigating the dark and complex world of juvenile crime. As per the makers, the movie is "inspired by true events."

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