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Sultan Of Oman, UAE National Security Adviser Discuss Regional Developments

Sultan Of Oman, UAE National Security Adviser Discuss Regional Developments


2026-09-30 02:57:34
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of the Sultanate of Oman met on Wednesday with Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is visiting Oman.

The meeting discussed the rapidly evolving developments in the region and ways to de-escalate and calm tensions through balanced diplomatic methods, as well as intensifying coordination and dialogue to safeguard countries' interests and security.

The two sides also exchanged points of view regarding several topics of mutual concern.

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The Peninsula

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