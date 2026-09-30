Top Turkish Football Referee Officials Detained In Major Match Corruption Probe

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Istanbul: Seven senior refereeing administrators were taken into custody in Istanbul on Tuesday, with Justice Minister Akın Gürlek confirming the detentions are tied to an ongoing probe into alleged manipulation of referee match assignments.

Gurlek said on social media platform X that the detentions followed an investigation by Istanbul prosecutors into allegations of interference with referee classifications, assignments, scoring procedures and rules examinations.

Ferhat Gundogdu, chairman of the Turkish Football Federation's Central Referee Board, was among those detained in the morning raids that included searches of homes and offices. The board's deputy chairman, other members and regional refereeing officials were also targeted in the operation.

Gurlek said the investigation was launched following statements from witnesses and complainants, expert reports and examinations of telecommunications records and financial data from Türkiye's Financial Crimes Investigation Board, known as MASAK.

Gurlek said no title or position provided immunity from the law and that the authorities would continue their efforts to ensure "clean football" and hold those responsible accountable.