EU Probes Video Game Firms Over Virtual Currencies

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Brussels, Belgium: European consumer authorities are investigating nine video game companies including France's Ubisoft over concerns their in-game virtual currencies might be violating users' rights, the EU said Wednesday.

The bloc is coordinating the investigations by the Consumer Protection Cooperation Network, which brings together the competent authorities of the EU's 27 states.

The network launched talks with the companies last year but the EU executive said the approach "did not bring satisfactory results".

The European consumer authorities later identified several games that needed further study, including "Candy Crush Saga", "Minecraft" and "Clash of Clans".

The EU said alongside Ubisoft the other companies involved in the probe included "Minecraft" maker Mojang, US giant Riot Games, and Supercell, which makes "Clash of Clans".

It added the network was separately looking at similar issues in Activision Blizzard's mobile games "Diablo Immortal" and "Call of Duty".

It would also probe whether those games had addictive designs and how the firm collects gamers' personal data.

The bloc's guidelines on in-game virtual currencies say games must show the real-world price of any required in-game items and currencies.

Games also must show clear information before any purchase, and companies must not force players into unwanted transactions.

Gamers should also be told they can withdraw from contracts within 14 days, including for unused virtual currency, the EU said.

"The industry must ensure that its games do not expose players -- especially children -- to harmful or unfair practices," EU consumer protection chief Michael McGrath said.

"The game must be fair, and the rules must be respected."

He added in a statement: "National authorities, with the support of the commission, will make sure they are enforced."

European consumer organisation BEUC welcomed the "important step" taken by authorities "towards protecting consumers, especially young ones, from the manipulative and unfair practices online that encourage excessive spending".

The EU has also ramped up efforts to protect children online, announcing earlier this month rules that will force companies to make video games and social media platforms safe before minors use them.

The EU is also expected to unveil consumer protection rules known as the Digital Fairness Act that will cover the video game sector.