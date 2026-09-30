Nakilat Adds Latest LPG/Ammonia Vessel To Its Fleet

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Gas Transport Company Limited (Nakilat) celebrated the naming of the latest LPG/Ammonia carrier to join its fleet during a special ceremony held at the HD Hyundai Samho shipyard in Yeongam, the Republic of Korea.

In a statement, Nakilat said that the new vessel "Energy North", which is set to enter service on Oct. 02, 2026, is the first under Nakilat's program to build six new vessels at the HD Hyundai Samho shipyard, comprising two LNG carriers and four LPG/ammonia carriers. This investment reflects Nakilat's commitment to strengthening its operational capabilities and meeting the growing demand for energy transport services in global markets.

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Commenting on the occasion, Abdullah Al Sulaiti, the Chief Executive Officer of Nakilat, said: "The addition of the first vessel under Nakilat's fleet expansion program marks another important milestone in our journey and reflects continued commitment to developing a modern and diversified fleet capable of supporting the global energy transportation sector efficiently and reliably. This achievement also embodies our vision to strengthen Nakilat's position as a trusted leading global partner in maritime transportation."

Al Sulaiti added: "This achievement also highlights the strength of our collaboration with HD Hyundai Samho and the dedication of all project teams involved in progressing these vessels to this important stage. Nakilat remains focused on operational excellence, innovation, and long-term sustainable growth."

"Energy North" has a cargo capacity of 88,000 cubic meters, specifically designed to transport both LPG and ammonia safely and efficiently. Equipped with advanced dual-fuel propulsion technology and emissions-reduction systems, the vessel offers enhanced fuel efficiency, operational flexibility, and superior environmental performance. Its ammonia-ready design supports the evolving global energy landscape and positions the vessels to play a key role in future low-carbon energy supply chains.