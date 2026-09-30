Visit Qatar's 'Arrivals' Campaign Wins Best Alternative Identification Technology Award

Visit Qatar, the marketing and promotional arm of Qatar Tourism, has won Best Alternative Identification Technology at the 2026 Digiday Technology Awards.

This win is thanks to Visit Qatar's global campaign“Arrivals”, delivered in partnership with Hearts United and Seedtag. The award earns international recognition for the campaign's privacy-first approach to understanding and reaching relevant audiences without relying on third-party cookies or personal IDs, according to Visit Qatar's press release yesterday.

The press release added that the award recognises the campaign's use of contextual and alternative identification solutions to reach and engage global audiences without relying on traditional identifiers, supporting relevant audience engagement while navigating an evolving digital privacy landscape.

Launched in November 2025, the“Arrivals” campaign showcased Qatar's packed and diverse calendar of world-class cultural, sporting and entertainment events.

Set within the arrivals terminal at Hamad International Airport, the campaign used cinematic storytelling and appearances by internationally recognised talent to capture the anticipation and excitement of arriving in Qatar, while highlighting the destination's cultural identity, hospitality offering, tourism experiences and events.

The Digiday Technology Awards recognise innovative technology and digital solutions across the global media and marketing landscape.

The recognition reflects Visit Qatar's continued focus on leveraging innovation.