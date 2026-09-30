Qatar Airways, PSG Join Hands For Pink October

For the fifth consecutive season, Qatar Airways and Paris Saint-Germain are once again rallying the entire Rouge & Bleu community in support of Pink October.

Athletes, employees, supporters, and partners will join forces to raise awareness of breast cancer screening and to support patients and their loved ones. This collective mobilisation will also raise funds for AP-HP Sorbonne Université Hospital Group, supporting programmes developed by Tenon AP-HP Hospital and Pitié-Salpêtrière AP-HP Hospital to improve patient care.

From the pitch to the Club's Official stores, and from the Parc des Princes to the PSG Campus, this collective mobilisation will come to life during the month of October through a wide range of awareness and fundraising initiatives.

All of them share the same ambition: turning the Club's commitment into meaningful action for the benefit of patients.

Paris Saint-Germain's professional teams will wear specially designed Pink October jerseys during several selected fixtures throughout the month of October.

Created as a symbol of this collective commitment, these jerseys reinterpret the Club's iconic visual identity through the campaign's signature pink ribbon, a Qatar Airways logo redesigned in a pink gradient, and player names and numbers displayed in matching pink. This exclusive design will make every fixture a powerful moment of awareness.

The campaign will be highlighted through four major Pink October events: Paris Saint-Germain Handball vs. Fenix Toulouse Handball, Saturday, 10 October at 7pm; Paris Saint-Germain Women's Team vs. OL Lyonnes, Saturday, 17 October at 9pm; A dedicated Paris Saint-Germain Judo training session, on October 21, during which the Club's judokas will wear the jersey specially designed for the Pink October campaign and Paris Saint-Germain vs Olympique Lyonnais, Sunday, 25 October at 8.45 pm.

The jerseys worn by the professional teams during the dedicated Pink October fixtures will be auctioned, with all proceeds supporting the campaign.

Beyond the competitions, the campaign will extend across all Paris Saint-Germain sites.

Throughout the month, the Stadium Tours will offer a dedicated Pink October experience. On October 5, La Ligue contre le cancer will host an awareness stand open to all visitors.

The Club's employees will also play an active part in the campaign through awareness materials and prevention initiatives organised at the Parc des Princes, the PSG Campus and the Club's headquarters, in partnership with La Ligue contre le cancer.

Beyond raising awareness, every initiative carried out throughout Pink October shares one common goal: providing tangible support for patients and their families.

All funds raised during the campaign will be donated to AP-HP Sorbonne Université Hospital Group, to support programmes led by Tenon AP-HP Hospital and Pitié-Salpêtrière AP-HP Hospital, through an agreement with the Paris Saint-Germain Endowment Fund.

The funds will help finance a range of concrete initiatives, including staff training, family-friendly spaces and essential supportive care services throughout the treatment journey, such as adapted physical activity, meditation, beauty care, and hairdressing sessions.