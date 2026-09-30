All Fun And Games: Geekend Returns

Geekend, the region's premier pop-culture event by the Doha Film Institute (DFI), returns on October 1-3 at the Geekdom Building in Lusail Boulevard, bringing together Qatar's artists, creators, gamers and pop-culture communities for three days of creativity, connection and shared passion.

This year's edition expands Geekend's creative programming, placing Qatar's vibrant artist community at the heart of the experience while continuing its signature gaming, cosplay, board game and community activities.

Through its platform for artists, creators, entrepreneurs and emerging talent, Geekend reflects the growing contribution of pop culture and creative expression to Qatar's wider creative economy.

“Geekdom was created to give Qatar's creative community a space to connect, create and grow, and Geekend brings that vision to life,” said DFI deputy chief executive and Geekdom founder Abdulla al-Mosallam.“What began as a celebration of pop culture has evolved into a platform that creates opportunities for artists, makers, gamers and emerging entrepreneurs to showcase their work, build communities and find new pathways into the creative economy.”

Across the three-day programme, Geekend will bring together communities from across Qatar through dedicated zones including the Geekdom Café and Geekdom Lounge, a main performance stage, and the Board Game Station operated by Majlis Shabab, offering games for all ages and skill levels.

The Geekend Market returns with Qatari and international artists and vendors, providing a platform to discover original creative work while connecting audiences directly with the people behind it.

Interactive sponsor activations will further add to the experience throughout the venue.

Competitive gaming and community challenges include the Catan Championship Regional Final, a board game competition where the winner will qualify for the 2027 World Championship; Geekend Trivia, sponsored by Snoonu and hosted by the Nakama team; and Geekdom Games, sponsored by Store974, a fast-paced interactive gaming challenge on the main stage.

Creative programming takes centre stage throughout the weekend.

Salah Abu Idris will lead a live art workshop,“Capturing Facial Expressions”, on the final day, while Geekdom Draw-Off, sponsored by Qatar Calendar, challenges artists to create within a different theme each day, with winners announced on social media.

Three Karaoke Nights will celebrate music from anime, films and video games, while Recruit Madness, a“Made in Qatar” live social board game, brings strategy and competition to the stage.

The Japanese embassy will present a cultural activation featuring cosplay photography, a kimono experience and traditional activities, alongside a Japan-Qatar illustration contest, with the winners announced on the final day in the presence of the Japanese ambassador.