Family Food Centre Marks 48Th Anniversary With QR300,000 In Cash Prizes

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Family Food Centre is celebrating its 48th anniversary with a Shop & Win campaign offering, with three lucky shoppers each winning QR100,000.

Running from 30 September 2026 to 9 January 2027, the promotion gives customers one e-raffle entry for every QR50 spent. Every additional QR50 earns another entry, giving shoppers more chances to win through their everyday shopping.

Customers can participate by scanning the barcode and completing the registration. Family Club members receive automatic entry into the draw, without needing to register their receipts separately.

One winner will receive QR100,000 at each of the three draws, scheduled for 10 November 2026, 10 December 2026 and 10 January 2027.

The campaign is available at Family Food Centre's Al Kheesa, Al Rayyan, Old Airport and Al Nasr outlets, along with Family Mart at Doha Souq Mall. Customers can also participate when shopping online at

Established in 1978, Family Food Centre serves customers across Qatar with fresh produce, meat, seafood, groceries and household essentials, alongside local and international products. Its department stores offer an extensive selection of kitchenware and dining essentials, household goods, home appliances, fashion, electronics, toys, school supplies and outdoor essentials-making Family Food Centre a shopping destination for everything from the family kitchen to the classroom and weekend outings.

The anniversary campaign celebrates 48 years of serving the community by giving customers the opportunity to win through their everyday shopping a participating outlet or shop through Family or the Family Qatar app to take part. Terms and conditions apply.

Family Food Centre