Ellis Martin Report: Edgeti (CVE:CTRL) Supports U.S. Navy Advanced Manufacturing Through Digital SEA Platform

MENAFN - ABN Newswire) Malibu, CA, Sep 30, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Ellis Martin reports on Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (CVE:CTRL ) (UNFYF:OTCMKTS ) (Q5I:FRA ), known as edgeTI, and the company's role in supporting advanced manufacturing and digital operations for the U.S. Navy.The company's edgeCore technology is being deployed as part of Austal USA's Digital Secure Exchange for Additive Platform, known as Digital SEA. The platform is designed to support the secure exchange of additive manufacturing data across the U.S. Navy's advanced manufacturing ecosystem.edgeCore provides an integration and data brokerage layer designed to connect existing applications, data sources, users and workflows in a real-time operational environment. The technology allows organizations to integrate information across existing systems without requiring those systems to be replaced.In June 2026, edgeTI announced US$1.2 million in contracts with Austal USA related to Digital SEA. The award included deployment of edgeCore within the U.S. Navy's Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Danville, Virginia.Digital SEA is intended to support secure data exchange, supplier collaboration, traceability and production workflow visibility for additive manufacturing. The system is designed to help connect technical information, suppliers, manufacturing processes and production status across the digital manufacturing environment.The deployment is part of a broader effort to increase the use of advanced and additive manufacturing within the U.S. defense industrial base. Additive manufacturing can provide an alternative method of producing certain components and replacement parts while reducing dependence on traditional supply chains and long manufacturing lead times.edgeTI's relationship with Austal also extends to Australia. In January 2026, edgeTI completed the acquisition of certain technology assets from Austal Limited, adding maritime, aviation, enterprise asset management and workflow technologies to its portfolio.The company continues to develop its business in defense, government and other complex operating environments where organizations need to connect data, applications and operational workflows in real time.To view the interview, please visit:About Edge Total Intelligence Inc.

Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (CVE:CTRL) (OTCMKTS:UNFYF) (FRA:Q5I), or edgeTI, is an enterprise software company focused on connected intelligence, digital operations and real-time decision support.

Its edgeCore platform is designed to securely connect existing data sources, applications and identity systems, allowing organizations to compose unified operational experiences without requiring wholesale replacement of their existing technology infrastructure.

The platform combines data integration, digital twins, decision intelligence, automation and role-based visualization to help government agencies and commercial enterprises improve situational awareness, collaboration and operational execution.



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