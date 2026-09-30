Kazakhstan Ready To Become Long-Term Supplier Of Critical Raw Materials To Germany

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan is ready to become a reliable and long-term supplier of critical raw materials to German industry, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the Kazakhstan-Bavaria Technology Forum in Munich.

"As German industry seeks to strengthen supply security and diversify sources of essential resources, Kazakhstan is ready to become a reliable and long-term supplier of copper, titanium, aluminum, beryllium, tantalum and niobium,” Tokayev said.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan's cooperation with Bavaria should increasingly focus on advanced technologies, high-tech manufacturing and joint access to new markets.

The President highlighted the broad presence of major Bavarian companies in Kazakhstan, including Siemens, Siemens Energy, Knauf and Horsch.

He also informed representatives of Bavarian businesses about the measures being taken to improve investment conditions, including the work of the Investment Headquarters under the Government and the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC).

Tokayev identified advanced manufacturing as one of the key areas for mutually beneficial cooperation. Kazakhstan is expanding production capacity in mechanical engineering, metallurgy, electrical engineering and industrial components, while further productivity growth will increasingly depend on automation, robotics and digital production management.

The President noted that companies such as Siemens and KUKA are global leaders in industrial automation, robotics and advanced manufacturing technologies, while major Kazakh enterprises, including Qarmet, can provide stable demand and reliable industrial partnerships.

“Our ambitions can be expressed in a simple formula: 'Made in Kazakhstan using Bavarian technologies and with German quality,“ Tokayev said.