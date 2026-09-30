Windermere Preparatory School Maintains #1 Private School Rankings In Orange County For The Fourth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognized as the #1 Private K-12 School and #1 Private High School in Orange County in Niche's 2027 Best Schools Rankings

WINDERMERE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windermere Preparatory School (WPS), part of the Nord Anglia Education global family of schools, has maintained its position as the #1 Best Private K-12 School in Orange County and the #1 Best Private High School in Orange County for the fourth consecutive year, according to Niche's 2027 Best Schools Rankings.

The rankings reflect WPS's commitment to academic excellence, personalized learning, and preparing students for success in university and beyond.

WPS's 2027 rankings include:



#1 Best Private K-12 School in Orange County



#1 Best Private High School in Orange County



Top 5% of Best Private K-12 Schools in the U.S.



Top 6% of Best Private High Schools in the U.S.



Top 5 Best Boarding High Schools in Florida

Overall Niche Grade: A+



As Central Florida's leading international school, WPS continues to earn recognition for its strong academic outcomes, college preparation and student experience.

"Maintaining our position as the #1 private K-12 school and #1 private high school in Orange County for the fourth consecutive year is an honor that reflects the strength of our entire school community," said Alex Birchenall, Principal of Windermere Preparatory School.

"At Windermere Prep, we believe exceptional education goes beyond academic achievement. Our students are challenged to pursue excellence in the classroom while discovering their passions, developing confidence, and building the skills they need to thrive in an ever-changing world. These rankings are a meaningful recognition of the dedication of our students, families and colleagues, and of the outstanding educational experience we strive to provide every day."

Windermere Prep students benefit from a globally connected education that combines strong academic foundations with opportunities to excel in academics, athletics, the arts and leadership. As part of Nord Anglia Education's global family of schools, students have access to exclusive learning opportunities through collaborations with world-renowned organizations including MIT, The Juilliard School and UNICEF.

One of Florida's leading college-preparatory day and boarding schools, WPS welcomes students from across Central Florida and around the world, creating a dynamic learning environment where students gain exposure to different cultures, perspectives and experiences while preparing for success in an increasingly interconnected world.

The Niche Best Schools Rankings are among the most widely used school rankings in the United States. Rankings combine data from the U.S. Department of Education with reviews from students, parents and alumni, alongside measures including academic performance, teacher quality, college readiness and overall student experience.

For families considering school options in Central Florida, these rankings provide independent recognition of the exceptional educational experience available at Windermere Preparatory School and the school's commitment to helping every student reach their full potential.

About Windermere Preparatory School

Windermere Preparatory School is a leading private college-preparatory day and boarding school serving students from preschool through grade 12. As part of Nord Anglia Education, WPS combines academic excellence with personalized learning, global opportunities and innovative teaching to prepare students for success in higher education and beyond.

About Nord Anglia Education

As a leading international schools organization, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalize learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 90+ day and boarding schools in 37 countries, teaching over 100,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to .

Media Contact:

Laura Grande

Marketing & Communications Manager

Windermere Preparatory School

Email: ...

Phone: 407-905-7737