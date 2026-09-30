North Park University Hosts Annual Service Day, Sending Volunteers Throughout Chicago

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) North Park students, faculty, staff, and alumni dedicated a Saturday to helping their community, volunteering at 13 sites throughout the city.

Chicago, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 12, North Park University (NPU) community members took part in the university's annual Service Day, spreading out across 13 sites in Chicago to clean up a stretch of the Chicago River near campus, sort donations at the Brown Elephant in Andersonville, and spend time with residents at Continental Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Budlong Woods.

This year's roster of community partners included Brown Elephant, Casa Central, the Chicago Park District, Concordia Place on Ravenswood, Continental Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Devon Oasis Center, Fall Nature Fest, The Friendship Center, Pui Tak Center, Jesus People Chicago, North Park Covenant Church, and World Relief Chicagoland. Volunteers selected an opportunity based on their interests, whether that meant working outdoors, spending time with older adults, or supporting refugee and immigrant communities on Chicago's North Side.

“Service Day is one of my favorite North Park traditions, bringing together students, faculty, staff, and alumni to serve alongside our neighbors and community partners, many of whom we've had the privilege of partnering with for three consecutive years,” said Office of International Affairs Coordinator Davianna Schuh BA '25 and longtime Service Day organizer and participant.“These relationships remind us that meaningful service is not just about a single day of volunteering, but about showing up consistently and investing in the communities around us.”

Although alumni have always been welcome to participate, this year marked the first time NPU extended a coordinated invitation to alumni to take part in Service Day. The Office of Advancement and Alumni Engagement reached out to graduates throughout the Chicago area, offering them an opportunity to reconnect with the university and serve alongside former classmates and current students alike.

"This year, it was deeply moving to see servant-hearted alumni return to care for the campus and the community that shaped them. The impact of our alumni runs deep and remains integral to who we are,” said Stewardship and Impact Manager Madelyn“Maddy” Vander Ploeg BA '26.“We look forward to Service Day becoming a long-standing tradition in the alumni community to reconnect, give back, and celebrate together!”

University Ministries organizes Service Day each fall to give students, faculty, and staff-and now alumni-a shared, hands-on way to live out North Park's commitment to service. Many NPU students commute from neighborhoods on Chicago's North and West Sides, and organizers select partner sites in those same communities so that volunteers can build relationships that continue beyond a single day.

Living out its mission means putting faith into action in the city it calls home. Service Day is one of the clearest expressions of that: North Park community members working alongside their neighbors, not just talking about community, but showing up for it.

About North Park University

North Park University is city-centered, intercultural, and emerging as the model for Christian higher education in 21st-century America. Visit us at northpark.edu and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is North Park University's Service Day? Service Day is North Park University's annual, university-wide day of volunteering, held each fall. Students, faculty, staff, and alumni spend the day working with nonprofits and community organizations across Chicago, many of them on the North and West Sides near campus. It's organized by NPU's University Ministries office.

When did NPU's 2026 Service Day take place? Service Day 2026 took place on Saturday, September 12. NPU volunteers worked at 13 sites throughout Chicago that day, including 12 hosted by community partners.

Where did volunteers serve? Sites included Brown Elephant in Andersonville, Casa Central, the Chicago Park District, Concordia Place on Ravenswood, Continental Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Budlong Woods, Devon Oasis Center, Fall Nature Fest, the Friendship Center, Pui Tak Center, Jesus People Chicago, North Park Covenant Church, World Relief Chicagoland, and a cleanup along the Chicago River near campus.

Why does North Park University hold a Service Day ? Service Day reflects NPU's mission as a Christian, city-centered university. It gives the North Park community a concrete way to practice service in the neighborhoods it calls home, and it's designed to help students build lasting relationships with local organizations that can continue beyond a single day.

CONTACT: Kennedy Murphy North Park University (773) 244-5772...