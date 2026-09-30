Type 2 Diabetes Doesn't Have To Be Your Future: Medicare Has A Benefit That Can Help

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Nearly 1 in 2 people age 65 and older has prediabetes – a condition where blood sugar (glucose) levels run higher than normal. Left unchecked, prediabetes can progress to type 2 diabetes. However, with the right support, prediabetes can often be managed or even reversed. If you have Medicare, you may qualify for a Medicare-covered program that can help you lower your chances of developing type 2 diabetes – at no cost to you.

The Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program is a covered Medicare benefit that gives you practical tools, personalized support, and proven strategies to make healthy lifestyle changes. Learn how to eat better, exercise more, and build healthy habits that stick while guided by a certified coach who helps you every step of the way.

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Research shows the program works. People with prediabetes who complete the program result in weight loss, which ultimately leads to reduced risk of type 2 diabetes onset.

What can you expect?

Prevention does not mean you have to make big changes all at once. This program helps you take small, realistic steps that can add up to lasting results. It includes 16 core sessions where you can learn how to reduce your diabetes risk by making healthier meals, moving more, and building healthy habits.

The core sessions are followed by six months of monthly maintenance sessions to help you keep your momentum.

You can choose the class format that works for you

You can enroll in these services from approved Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program suppliers and participate in the way most convenient for you:



In-Person: Attend sessions in a community location.

Live-Distance Learning: Join interactive group sessions from home. Self-Paced Online: This new option allows you to access online content and learn on your own schedule.



Visit to find a class that's right for you.

Who is eligible?

You may qualify if you are enrolled in Medicare Part B and meet these criteria:



Have had one of the following test results within the past 12 months:



Hemoglobin A1c between 5.7% and 6.4%



Fasting plasma glucose between 110 and 125 mg/dL

Two-hour plasma glucose between 140 and 199 mg/dL after an oral glucose tolerance test

Have a body mass index (BMI) of 25 or higher (or 23 or higher if you self-report as Asian descent). Have never been diagnosed with type 1 or type 2 diabetes or end-stage renal disease (ESRD).



What does it cost?

If you have Medicare Part B and qualify for the program, you pay nothing to participate. If you are in a Medicare Advantage Plan, you may have to go to an in-network provider to get these services. Contact your plan for more information.

Ready to get started on your healthier future?

Take control of your health on your own terms, schedule, and pace that fits into your life. Check with your doctor to find out if you have prediabetes or are at risk for developing type 2 diabetes. If you're eligible for the Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program, your doctor can refer you, or you can enroll on your own.

If you're ready to get started today, find the class that's right for you at: .

Information provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Photos courtesy of Shutterstock

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