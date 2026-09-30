Perry Behavioral Health Opens New Art Room To Expand Art Therapy Opportunities For Teens

The art room in Perry Behavioral Health's Georgia treatment center

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PERRY, GA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Perry Behavioral Health, an adolescent mental health treatment center providing inpatient care in Perry, Georgia, has opened a dedicated art room designed to expand opportunities for art therapy and creative expression among the teens in its treatment programs.The art room provides a welcoming, dedicated space where adolescents can participate in structured art therapy activities as part of their treatment experience. By incorporating creativity into the therapeutic environment, Perry Behavioral Health aims to give teens additional opportunities to express themselves, explore emotions, develop coping skills, and engage in meaningful activities throughout their stay.Art therapy is one component of a comprehensive daily treatment experience at Perry Behavioral Health. Each day is structured to balance therapeutic support, education, social connection, recreation, and downtime. Each day at the treatment center, teens participate in a community group before attending gender-specific therapy sessions and online schooling. Afternoons include grade-level group therapy, while evenings offer downtime, art therapy, and activities tailored to the interests of the current group of teens. Perry Behavioral Health's treatment programs typically last three to four months and are designed to support stabilization while helping adolescents remain connected to their academic goals and everyday lives.The new art room reflects Perry Behavioral Health's continued focus on creating an environment where teens can engage in mental health treatment through a variety of approaches and activities. The space will allow the center to broaden its art therapy programming and provide additional creative opportunities tailored to the needs and interests of the adolescents it serves.About Perry Behavioral HealthPerry Behavioral Health is an adolescent behavioral health center in Perry, Georgia, offering residential treatment for teens. Its programs combine therapeutic services, academic support, structured activities, recreation, and opportunities for creative expression.

Jake Gorman

MGMT Digital

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Perry Behavioral Health Opens New Art Room to Expand Art Therapy Opportunities for Teens News Provided By MGMT Digital September 30, 2026, 18:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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