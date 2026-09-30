Legal 500 Announces Publication Of United Kingdom 2027 Rankings

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Legal 500 UK 2027 rankings are now live, following extensive research conducted throughout 2026. Researchers carried out hundreds of interviews and assessed thousands of submissions to complete this year's coverage, which includes more than 10,000 firm rankings and almost 13,000 individually ranked lawyers.The 2027 rankings provide a snapshot of a UK legal market undergoing significant change, with firms responding to shifting client demand, continued economic uncertainty, increased investment in emerging technologies and a wave of market consolidation.A changing UK legal marketTransactional activity has shown signs of recovery, with private equity supporting M&A across several regions and investment remaining strong in technology, life sciences, healthcare and education. Energy and infrastructure have also generated significant work, spanning offshore wind, hydrogen and nuclear projects, as well as telecoms networks and data centres.Artificial intelligence has emerged as an increasingly prominent driver of legal work. Investment in AI and related infrastructure has created new corporate, regulatory and real estate mandates, while businesses' adoption of the technology is generating work for employment, data protection and disputes teams.At the same time, contentious activity has remained robust, driven by regulatory change, shareholder disputes and growing volumes of commercial litigation.The year has also brought significant consolidation across the UK legal market. London's competitive landscape was reshaped by the transatlantic combinations of Hogan Lovells and Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft; Ashurst and Perkins Coie; and Winston & Strawn and Taylor Wessing. Consolidation has also extended across the regional market, including Knights' proposed acquisition of Moore Barlow in the South East.London remains the UK's largest legal marketThe London guide features more than 5,000 firm rankings and over 7,000 individual lawyer rankings.Hogan Lovells Cadwalader leads the capital's firm table with 81 rankings, followed by CMS with 80 and Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer with 78.Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer also achieved the most individual accolades in London, with 193.Strong performances across the UKThe 2027 rankings also highlight strong performances across the wider UK legal market.Brodies leads the Scottish coverage with 42 rankings; Ashfords tops the South West with 32; Brabners and Weightmans share first place in the North West with 30 each; and Hugh James leads Wales with 28.Appleby achieved the most rankings across the offshore jurisdictions, while Carson McDowell and Tughans jointly lead Northern Ireland. Birketts heads the East Anglia table, and DLA Piper and Addleshaw Goddard share the top position in Yorkshire.The 2027 edition also marks a period of significant development for Legal 500 itself, with the launch of a new submission portal, tools giving firms greater insight into the research process, and a suite of data analytics products – including the Client Experience Index – designed to help firms understand their market perception and shape their client strategies.Cameron Purse, Legal 500 London Editor; Amy Ulliott, Legal 500 UK Regions Editor; Daniel Kelly, Legal 500 London Deputy Editor; and Edgar Tate, Legal 500 UK Regions Deputy Editor, congratulate all the firms and individuals recognised in this year's coverage.Explore the rankings:For further information, please contact:Amy Ulliott, UK Editor –...Further regional press releases are available for: East Anglia, East Midlands, London, North West, North, Northern Ireland, Offshore Britain, Scotland, South East, South West, Wales, West Midlands and Yorkshire.About Legal 500Legal 500 was founded by John Pritchard in 1987 as the original clients' guide to law firms, the first of its kind. It is now a data-driven, AI-optimised research platform which benchmarks, informs and connects providers and users of legal services in over 100 countries worldwide.Our research and data are trusted and relied upon by corporate clients globally as an essential part of the process, both of instructing law firms with new mandates, and when reviewing existing mandates or panels.We exist to empower both buyers and sellers in the international legal marketplace to make better decisions and have improved outcomes for their organisations. This is achieved by leveraging a trusted, comprehensive research process with a unique, vast, proprietary and constantly updated set of client-supplied data, unrivalled in the market.On the supply side of the legal market, every year Legal 500's team of over 150 researchers, technologists, data analysts, journalists and content specialists collate and review 60,000+ data-submissions from law firms and conduct interviews with thousands of leading law firm partners. On the demand side, Legal 500 analyses confidential data from 300,000+ commercial law firm clients to benchmark law firms and lawyers by practice area; industry; jurisdiction; as well as by proprietary client satisfaction metrics, NPS, and other qualitative and quantitative criteria.Legal 500 is the only source of this depth of global research and data on law firms, lawyers and their clients.Media Contact:

Hayley Walker

Senior Marketing Manager, Legal 500

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Legal 500 Announces Publication of United Kingdom 2027 Rankings News Provided By Agility PR Solutions September 30, 2026, 18:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law



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