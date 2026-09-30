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Shaping Tradition With Technology: An American Artist's Ceramic Journey In China
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 September 2026 – A new fusion of technology and traditional craftsmanship is taking shape in Jingdezhen, China's renowned porcelain capital.
American artist Michael May from Oklahoma City has joined forces with local ceramic artist Master Xie to create a one-of-a-kind ceramic vessel combining 3D printing with traditional Chinese ceramic craftsmanship.
The process brings together modern technology and the centuries-old art of blue-and-white porcelain. The vessel is shaped through a combination of handcraft and 3D printing, decorated with traditional qinghua patterns, then glazed and fired in a kiln.
From shaping and painting to glazing and firing, follow the camera to see how a new ceramic artwork comes to life through cross-cultural collaboration.
American artist Michael May from Oklahoma City has joined forces with local ceramic artist Master Xie to create a one-of-a-kind ceramic vessel combining 3D printing with traditional Chinese ceramic craftsmanship.
The process brings together modern technology and the centuries-old art of blue-and-white porcelain. The vessel is shaped through a combination of handcraft and 3D printing, decorated with traditional qinghua patterns, then glazed and fired in a kiln.
From shaping and painting to glazing and firing, follow the camera to see how a new ceramic artwork comes to life through cross-cultural collaboration.
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