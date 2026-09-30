Qatar's CRA Seeks Public Feedback On Draft Universal Service Policy

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) has opened a public consultation on a proposed 'Universal Service Policy' aimed at expanding access to essential telecommunications services across the country.

A CRA statement on Wednesday said the proposed policy seeks to ensure that essential telecommunications services are available at permanent residences and permanent locations of business in Qatar, supporting digital inclusion and enabling consumers to participate fully in the digital society.

The consultation gives stakeholders and interested parties an opportunity to submit comments and feedback on the draft policy. The consultation period will close on Oct. 20, 2026 services covered would include broadband internet data services, as well as basic incoming voice calls and SMS messages, as defined by the policy.

The draft sets out the scope of universal service, mechanisms for its provision and obligations for telecommunications service providers. It also establishes service quality requirements and regulatory oversight measures.

The policy includes provisions to help eligible consumers access the services while taking into account the affordability needs of low-income users. It also sets minimum speed and service-quality requirements.

The CRA said the draft policy forms part of its efforts to develop regulatory frameworks that support an advanced and sustainable telecommunications sector, in line with economic, social and technological developments and the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Qatar's Communications Regulatory Authority Universal Service Policy telecommunications