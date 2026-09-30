Qatar's MCIT Signs Mou With Pwc Middle East To Boost Digital Government Development

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) has signed an MoU with PwC Middle East to strengthen cooperation in strategic consulting and knowledge sharing.

The agreement provides a framework for cooperation aimed at developing the capabilities of employees and leaders within the ministry's Digital Government Affairs sector, while drawing on specialized consulting expertise to support the sector's priorities.

The MoU was signed on behalf of the ministry by Farha Al Kuwari, Director of Digital Transformation Excellence, and by Joseph Abboud, Partner in Technology, Digital Transformation and Digital Government Consulting at PwC Middle East.

The partnership will focus on skills development and professional expertise, with the aim of improving the implementation of digital transformation initiatives and supporting the continued development of government services.

Areas of cooperation will include training, knowledge and expertise exchange, as well as the preparation of specialized reports and thought-leadership papers on digital government.

The agreement will also provide opportunities to learn from international experiences and emerging technologies and their applications, helping identify development opportunities and adapt relevant global best practices to the sector's needs.

The ministry said the cooperation is expected to strengthen government professionals' ability to keep pace with developments in digital government and apply acquired knowledge to improve institutional practices and support digital initiatives.

The agreement is part of the ministry's efforts to invest in national talent and work with specialized institutions to develop institutional capabilities in digital government.

It also supports the objectives of Qatar's Digital Agenda 2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030, with the aim of developing a more efficient digital government capable of meeting future needs.

MCIT digital government PwC Middle East