Advisor To Prime Minister, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Meets Under-Secretary Of State For International Trade At Finnish Foreign Ministry

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, particularly in fields of defense, security, technology, economy, and investment. They also discussed the latest regional developments as well as several topics of mutual interest.

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