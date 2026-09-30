100 Young Members Participate In 'The Experiment' By Teen Hub At Nmoq

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Museums' (QM) Teen Hub brought together more than 100 of its young members for The Experiment, a museum learning and development experience for youth, at the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ).

Titled Motherland: The Keeper's Quest, Stage C, the third and final stage of The Experiment was an immersive, team-based mystery challenge that invited young people to step into the role of future museum keepers.

The experience transformed NMoQ's auditorium and galleries into an interactive learning environment where participants explored Qatar's history and heritage through investigation, teamwork and creative problem-solving.

Director of Teen Hub, Abdulrahman Al Ishaq, said: "Teen Hub reflects Qatar Museums' ongoing work to support young people and involve them directly in shaping their cultural experiences. Through programmes such as The Experiment, members are encouraged to take the lead, contribute their ideas and engage with museums in meaningful ways."

The Experiment began earlier in the year with the Stage A - Induction in February and Stage B - Parallel in April. Each stage formed part of an interconnected year-long journey giving Teen Hub members greater opportunities to feel included and engage with discovery, decision-making and initiative-building.

"Stage C builds on this approach by helping participants build their confidence, develop new skills and form a closer relationship with Qatar's museums and heritage", Al Ishaq added.

Designed by youth for youth, Motherland: The Keeper's Quest challenged participants to work together against the clock as they navigated the museum's galleries, interpreted clues and solved puzzles inspired by its collections and Qatar's national story. The experience encouraged them to examine information carefully, exchange ideas and draw connections between the museum's objects and their wider historical and cultural significance.

NMoQ Qatar Teen Hub