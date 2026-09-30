Al Anees Qatar Adds Premium Perfumes To Its Growing Retail Portfolio

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Al Anees Qatar has expanded its lifestyle retail portfolio with the introduction of an extensive collection of premium perfumes, bringing a wide selection of established fragrance brands to customers across the country. The move marks another step in the retailer's broader expansion beyond its core consumer electronics business.

The new collection features popular fragrance names including Ahmed Al Maghribi, French Avenue, Al Wataniah, Lattafa, Afnan and Rasasi, along with several other brands. The range brings together Oriental perfumes and contemporary French-inspired fragrances, catering to different preferences and making a broad selection available through a single digital retail blade-->

The expansion reflects Al Anees Qatar's continued efforts to diversify its product portfolio and strengthen its position within the wider lifestyle retail sector. While technology and consumer electronics remain central to the business, the addition of fragrances introduces a new category that complements the retailer's growing range of lifestyle products.

Customers looking to buy perfumes online in Qatar can now access fast, reliable delivery across the country within 60 minutes. PayLater payment option is also available for perfume purchases above QR 300.

“Expanding into fragrances is part of our continued effort to understand our customers and introduce products that complement their changing lifestyles. With a wide selection of recognised fragrance brands, we are creating greater choice while continuing to build Al Anees as a broader lifestyle retail destination,” an Al Anees spokesperson blade-->

The latest move adds another dimension to Al Anees Qatar's retail offering as the company continues to develop its online and offline presence and explore new categories that align with changing customer demand.

To explore the full collection, visit Al Anees Qatar online perfume store.

Al Anees Qatar premium perfumes product portfolio fragrances