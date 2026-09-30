MARLI New York Showcases High-End Collection At DJWE

MENAFN - Gulf Times) MARLI New York presents its fine jewellery, high style jewellery, and timepiece collections at the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE) 2026, taking place until October 3 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha.

Now in its 22nd edition, DJWE draws more than 30,000 visitors from over 175 countries and brings together more than 500 international, regional, and local brands. At its stand, MARLI New York unveils new pieces across its fine jewellery and timepiece collections, including the regional debut of Tip-Top Glow, along with Tip-Top Statement and new colorways in the Timepieces collection.

The brand showcases the Burgundy L23 timepiece, a tribute to Qatar rendered in a burgundy alligator strap that echoes the colour of the national flag, a shade of pride for its people. Launched exclusively with Alfardan, the piece is MARLI's way of thanking admirers of the brand across Qatar. It features MARLI's signature pyramid motif in a mother-of-pearl dial set with brilliant diamonds, for a look that is bold, tonal, and true to MARLI's design language.

Making its regional debut at DJWE, Tip-Top Glow is a four-piece collection embodying the warmth and radiance of summer in full colour. The set consists of a ring, necklace, bracelet, and earrings, each crafted with a vibrant range of hand-selected gemstones including pink quartz, blue chalcedony, red agate, and yellow quartz, alternating with brilliant-cut diamonds in 18K gold.

Tip-Top Statement is the newest variation in MARLI's Tip-Top collection. It's a larger size of the original Tip-Top collection, available in black onyx, amethyst, green agate, and multi-coloured options in 18K rose gold and white gold. Each piece features MARLI's signature pyramid cut, an architectural detail at the edges of every stone that adds depth and dimension while preserving the integrity of the design. Inspired by one of jewellery's most enduring silhouettes, the tennis bracelet, the Tip-Top Collection celebrates the pursuit of perfection. Rooted in the belief that mastery is never finished, only refined, Tip-Top marks the point where precision reaches its highest expression.

The newest colourways in the Timepieces collection are the Pink L23 and Pink L30. Both reimagine MARLI's iconic pyramid motif in luminous mother-of-pearl, each dial coloured to match its pink satin strap. Set in diamond-studded stainless steel and powered by a high-precision Swiss quartz movement, the L23 and L30 are inspired by MARLI's signature jewellery collection. The MARLI Timepieces Collection is born from the belief that time is meant to be lived, not measured, and each timepiece moves through life fully, presently, and with intention.

“What I appreciate about the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition is the audience. People come ready to look closely and really appreciate craft and beauty,” says Maral Artinian, founder and creative director of MARLI New York.“That's exactly where I want to unveil something new. Getting these pieces out into the world, into people's hands, that's the exciting part.”

Marli New York jewellery DJWE Doha Exhibition and Convention Center